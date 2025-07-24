EBRD Backs Rustavi Azot To Expand Fertiliser Production In Georgia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is strengthening Georgia's private manufacturing sector with a US$ 65 million loan to Rustavi Azot, Trend reports via the Bank.

The investment will finance the construction of a new state-of-the-art low-density ammonium nitrate plant and support energy efficiency improvements at the company's existing facilities to reduce environmental impact.

Rustavi Azot, acquired by Indorama Corporation – a global leader in fertiliser manufacturing – in 2023, has an annual production capacity of 550,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, serving clients across the region. Its current plant represents Indorama's first European production facility and serves as a strategic platform for the corporation's regional growth.

The EBRD's investment comes at a time when regional food system resilience and global food security remain top priorities. The modernisation of fertiliser production in Georgia is expected to ensure a more stable and locally available supply of high-quality agricultural inputs.

A significant portion of the financing is structured as a green loan aligned with the Green Loan Principles issued by the Loan Market Association, with proceeds dedicated to eligible green projects.

Beyond environmental benefits, the project will also promote inclusive development. Rustavi Azot plans to establish an in-house academy to deliver training on market-relevant technical skills, with a focus on roles supporting the green transition.

To date, the EBRD has invested over €5.52 billion in Georgia through 313 projects, supporting private sector development, infrastructure modernisation, and the country's transition to a green economy.