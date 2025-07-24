Russian Forces Strike Central Kharkiv With Glide Bombs, Several Injured
“The enemy shelled the central part of Kharkiv. The occupiers carried out two strikes with guided aerial bombs on the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. One of the strikes hit near a residential building. As of now, one person - a 27-year-old woman - has been reported injured,” Syniehubov stated.
All relevant emergency services are working at the scene, with medical teams on standby, he added.
Later, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported :“There is confirmed information about three injured individuals.”Read also: Russian missile strike damages schools, clinics, apartment blocks in Cherkasy
As previously reported, overnight on July 21, Russian forces targeted Kharkiv with drones. Over ten impacts were recorded across different areas of the city, causing fires.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment