Russian Forces Strike Central Kharkiv With Glide Bombs, Several Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy shelled the central part of Kharkiv. The occupiers carried out two strikes with guided aerial bombs on the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. One of the strikes hit near a residential building. As of now, one person - a 27-year-old woman - has been reported injured,” Syniehubov stated.

All relevant emergency services are working at the scene, with medical teams on standby, he added.

Later, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported :“There is confirmed information about three injured individuals.”

Russian missile strike damages schools, clinics, apartment blocks in Cherkasy

As previously reported, overnight on July 21, Russian forces targeted Kharkiv with drones. Over ten impacts were recorded across different areas of the city, causing fires.