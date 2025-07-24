Going Solar Marks Over 700 Successful Installations, Driving Clean Energy Adoption Across Leinster

DUBLIN, IRELAND, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Going Solar , a trusted SEAI-registered solar PV installer based in Dublin, has officially surpassed 700 successful solar panel installations across homes and businesses in Leinster. This milestone marks a significant step forward in helping Irish households and commercial clients embrace renewable energy and lower electricity costs through clean, efficient solar power.Full-Service Solar Provider With a Proven Track RecordSince its inception, Going Solar has built a reputation for reliability, transparency, and technical excellence. From consultation and design to SEAI grant support and aftercare, the company delivers end-to-end solar energy solutions designed to make the transition to solar as simple and rewarding as possible.Their systems are backed by ISO 9001-certified processes and installed by experienced, fully qualified technicians who prioritise performance and safety. Whether for a two-bedroom home or a multi-site business, Going Solar offers scalable, future-ready systems tailored to each client's needs.“Surpassing 700 installations is more than just a number-it reflects our commitment to helping Ireland transition to clean, cost-effective energy,” said a spokesperson.“We're proud to be part of the solution to rising energy bills and climate change.”Expanding Access to Residential Solar Panels Across IrelandHomeowners looking to reduce their electricity bills and carbon footprint can benefit from Going Solar's efficient residential solar panels, which are designed for Irish weather conditions and paired with options like battery storage and EV charger integration.The company's systems not only cut costs but also boost BER ratings and long-term property value. Homeowners can also access SEAI's domestic solar grant, helping offset installation costs with up to €1,800 in financial support.For more information on available supports, visit: domestic-solar-grantSupporting Irish Businesses With Commercial Solar Panel SolutionsAs more companies prioritise sustainability and seek to cut overhead expenses, Going Solar's commercial solar panels offer a high-impact solution. Designed for manufacturing sites, warehouses, office buildings, and more, these systems help reduce reliance on the grid while showcasing a commitment to ESG goals.The company works closely with business owners to develop customised solar strategies that align with operational needs, building infrastructure, and financial planning.Interactive Tools and Guidance to Help Clients Plan with ConfidenceOne of the company's most popular online features is their easy-to-use solar savings calculator, which gives potential customers instant estimates on energy savings, payback period, and solar system output based on roof size and energy usage.Try the calculator here: solar-calculatorGoing Solar also offers free site assessments, fast installation timelines, and post-installation monitoring for continued performance peace of mind.Driving a Greener Future in Leinster and BeyondWith more than 700 solar projects completed, Going Solar continues to position itself as a leader in Ireland's renewable energy movement. Their expert-led service, high-quality products, and commitment to compliance with SEAI and ISO standards ensure that every installation meets the highest expectations for safety, performance, and value.As demand for solar energy continues to rise across Ireland, Going Solar remains committed to empowering homeowners and businesses to take control of their energy future-one panel at a time.Website:

Joe Brennan

Going Solar

...

