Msheireb Properties, Cundall Partner To Deliver Large-Scale Portfolio Decarbonisation Strategy

DOHA: Msheireb Properties, Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer, has partnered with global multi-disciplinary consultancy Cundall to decarbonise its entire portfolio in Msheireb Downtown Doha. This landmark initiative is the first of its kind at this scale in Qatar, reinforcing Msheireb Properties position as a pioneer in sustainable urban development and supports the goals set out in the Qatar National Vision 2030.

As part of the project, Cundall conducted a detailed carbon footprint analysis across the full asset portfolio which includes over 100 buildings, 800+ residential units, and 300+ retail spaces. The decarbonisation strategy targets emissions reductions across all three GHG Protocol carbon accounting scopes (1, 2 and 3) and aligns with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a globally recognised benchmark for decarbonisation.

Carbon accounting marks the first step in Msheireb Properties decarbonisation roadmap, that accounts for direct building emissions and indirect emissions. Each building has been assessed against Cundall's Seven Steps to Net Zero Carbon, with detailed action plans developed to reduce operational energy consumption through priority upgrades to mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems.

Comprehensive energy audits were conducted across all building typologies to evaluate current performance and identify high-impact, cost-effective energy-saving opportunities. The wider decarbonisation plan also addresses elements such as sustainable procurement, supply chain engagement, waste management, and policy enhancement. Each asset received a performance rating and had measures identified as part of their tailored pathway to net zero carbon.

As part of its leadership in carbon transparency, Msheireb Properties will now be able to provide granular emissions data to tenants - supporting their own decarbonisation goals and enabling alignment with international sustainability frameworks.

Fatima Fawzy, Sustainability Manager, Msheireb Properties, said:“This is more than a sustainability initiative - it's a pivotal step in redefining the future of urban living in Qatar. By embedding science-based decarbonisation across our entire portfolio, we are not only setting a bold new benchmark for climate leadership in the region, but also demonstrating what is possible when innovation, transparency, and collaboration come together. This milestone reflects our long-term commitment to driving measurable climate action in the built environment and highlights the impact of working with forward-thinking partners like Cundall.”

Gary Dodds, Partner and Country Director - Qatar, Cundall, added:“We are proud to support Msheireb Properties on this pioneering journey. This is not just about upgrading buildings, it's about reshaping what sustainable development looks like in Qatar. By taking a portfolio-wide view, we're helping deliver meaningful change that aligns with both local goals and global expectations.”

Mario Saab, Director of Sustainability MENA, Cundall, said:“By taking a data-led, science-aligned approach to portfolio decarbonisation, Msheireb Properties is setting a new standard for sustainable development in the region - one that others can learn from and follow.”