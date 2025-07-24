403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Greenlights Upcoming IAEA Technical Visit
(MENAFN) Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, announced on Wednesday that Tehran has consented to host a technical delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) within the next two to three weeks.
Gharibabadi informed reporters that the IAEA team’s arrival will occur “very soon, in two to three weeks.”
He clarified that Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization is currently evaluating damage to its nuclear facilities, emphasizing that “the delegation will come to Iran to discuss the modality, not to go to the (nuclear) sites.”
Regarding any potential resumption of negotiations between Washington and Tehran, Gharibabadi stated such talks, if they occur, will proceed exclusively through indirect negotiations.
Earlier on Monday, Gharibabadi convened a special session with the ambassadors from the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations. During the meeting, he “detailed the dimensions of the recent acts of aggression” carried out by Israel and the United States against Iran, as reported by the Iranian foreign ministry.
Gharibabadi informed reporters that the IAEA team’s arrival will occur “very soon, in two to three weeks.”
He clarified that Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization is currently evaluating damage to its nuclear facilities, emphasizing that “the delegation will come to Iran to discuss the modality, not to go to the (nuclear) sites.”
Regarding any potential resumption of negotiations between Washington and Tehran, Gharibabadi stated such talks, if they occur, will proceed exclusively through indirect negotiations.
Earlier on Monday, Gharibabadi convened a special session with the ambassadors from the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations. During the meeting, he “detailed the dimensions of the recent acts of aggression” carried out by Israel and the United States against Iran, as reported by the Iranian foreign ministry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment