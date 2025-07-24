Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Greenlights Upcoming IAEA Technical Visit


2025-07-24 02:54:36
(MENAFN) Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, announced on Wednesday that Tehran has consented to host a technical delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) within the next two to three weeks.

Gharibabadi informed reporters that the IAEA team’s arrival will occur “very soon, in two to three weeks.”

He clarified that Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization is currently evaluating damage to its nuclear facilities, emphasizing that “the delegation will come to Iran to discuss the modality, not to go to the (nuclear) sites.”

Regarding any potential resumption of negotiations between Washington and Tehran, Gharibabadi stated such talks, if they occur, will proceed exclusively through indirect negotiations.

Earlier on Monday, Gharibabadi convened a special session with the ambassadors from the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations. During the meeting, he “detailed the dimensions of the recent acts of aggression” carried out by Israel and the United States against Iran, as reported by the Iranian foreign ministry.

