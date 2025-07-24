403
Polish Premier states country living in ‘pre-war’ era
(MENAFN) Poland is facing a period of intense political instability and external threats reminiscent of “pre-war times,” Prime Minister Donald Tusk has warned. Speaking while introducing his newly formed government, Tusk urged citizens and officials alike to stay alert to both foreign and domestic dangers.
Tusk’s coalition came to power following a narrow opposition win in the May presidential election. Despite a united front against Russia, Poland's political factions remain divided over how closely the country should align with the European Union.
“Each day brings shocking, unpredictable developments — what were once black swans are now the norm,” Tusk stated. He added that many Poles increasingly feel as though the country is on the brink of conflict.
The prime minister accused Russia and Belarus of seeking to destabilize Poland and criticized unnamed Polish figures for allegedly siding with Moscow, opposing aid to Ukraine, and resisting deeper EU integration. He vowed to take firm action against what he described as “internal sabotage and aggression” against the state.
Tusk’s remarks reflect a broader national sentiment of defending Poland’s Catholic and Western values from perceived Eastern threats. This is evident in initiatives like the “East Shield,” a defense project launched in May 2024, which includes border bunkers and landmines along Poland’s eastern boundary with Belarus.
The project is in line with EU efforts to boost military readiness in response to Russia, although Moscow has dismissed such moves as baseless fearmongering meant to distract from domestic issues within Western nations.
Meanwhile, President-elect Karol Nawrocki, a nationalist independent backed by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, narrowly defeated his rivals and has promised to block any legislation from Tusk’s administration aimed at expanding abortion access or LGBTQ rights.
Tusk’s new government includes a leaner cabinet of 21 ministers, down from 26, and introduces two powerful new ministries dedicated to managing the economy and energy policy.
