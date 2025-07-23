Magnolia Pearl Launches Philanthropy-Driven Resale Platform, Donating Up To 100% Of Proceeds To Charity

MALIBU, Calif., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnolia Pearl , the international fashion brand known for its distinct, artisan-crafted garments, has announced the official launch of Magnolia Pearl Trade, a resale platform designed to extend the life cycle of its products while directing proceeds to charitable organizations.

The platform, launched in 2023, enables Magnolia Pearl collectors to list and purchase authenticated, pre-loved Magnolia Pearl pieces in a secure, moderated online marketplace. In a significant departure from typical resale sites, Magnolia Pearl Trade donates up to 100% of proceeds from select transactions to a range of charities through the Magnolia Pearl Peace Warrior Foundation, the brand's non-profit arm founded in 2020.

All listing fees and 25% of final sale prices on Magnolia Pearl's exclusive listings-and in some cases, 100%-are donated to causes that include housing and healthcare for Indigenous American veterans, food and medical care for the housing insecure and their pets, disaster relief efforts, and arts education for underserved children.

“Magnolia Pearl Trade is an extension of their commitment to sustainability and service,” said a long time collector.“From the beginning, this company has been about mending-not just clothes, but communities. This platform allows our customers to participate in that mission directly.”

Magnolia Pearl garments, known for their distinctive distressed aesthetic, patchwork, and hand-applied details, have long enjoyed a robust secondary market, with collectors often reselling pieces well above their original retail price due to their rarity and artisanal quality. Magnolia Pearl Trade formalizes this resale activity within a secure environment while aligning it with the brand's philanthropic goals.

Magnolia Pearl also uses the platform to auction rare production samples and long-sold-out items that are unavailable elsewhere. This model ensures that unsold inventory avoids the landfill while raising funds for charity.

“At a time when so much is wasted, this is their way of keeping beauty in circulation while giving back,” said a customer we connected with.“It's about honoring where we've come from and creating something that serves everyone involved, from our collectors to those who benefit from these donations.”

Since its founding, Magnolia Pearl has expanded from a single handmade backpack in Brown's kitchen to a global brand sold in more than 400 boutiques worldwide, as well as online and through flagship stores in Fredericksburg, Texas and Malibu, California.

The launch of Magnolia Pearl Trade represents a strategic step forward for the company as it seeks to meet rising consumer interest in resale, sustainability, and purpose-driven purchasing. The global resale market, valued at $227 billion in 2024, continues to grow rapidly as consumers seek alternatives to fast fashion and disposable culture.

The Magnolia Pearl Peace Warrior Foundation reports that it has raised over $550,000 to date, supporting a wide range of vetted, grassroots organizations across the United States.

About Magnolia Pearl

Magnolia Pearl is an international clothing brand founded in 2002 by designer Robin Brown. Known for its distinctive, handcrafted garments that celebrate imperfection and storytelling, Magnolia Pearl operates flagship stores in Fredericksburg, Texas and Malibu, California, and is sold in over 400 boutiques worldwide. The company's commitment to sustainability and philanthropy is embodied in its Magnolia Pearl Peace Warrior Foundation, which supports charities focused on housing, healthcare, disaster relief, and the arts.

