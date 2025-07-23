Cancer Bridges And Green Mountain Energy Sun Club“Flip The Switch” On Solar, Thanks To A $116,000 Sustainability Grant

MENAFN - 3BL) PITTSBURGH, July 23, 2025 /3BL/ - Green Mountain Energy Sun Club® and Cancer Bridges came together to officially“Flip the Switch” on a 46kW solar array system at Cancer Bridges headquarters in Pittsburgh. The array was made possible through a $116,000 sustainability grant from Green Mountain Energy Sun Club. The organization will save approximately $6,000 in the first year of production, with an estimated 60% of the building's needs powered by solar.

Green Mountain Energy Sun Club has been empowering local communities with sustainable solutions since 2002. Through nonprofit partnerships and sustainability grants, the organization supports projects promoting renewable energy, energy efficiency, resource conservation and environmental stewardship. Sun Club is funded by Green Mountain Energy, its customers and its employees.

“The goal of our Green Mountain Energy Sun Club grants is to promote sustainability in the community while at the same time supporting important causes. We also recognize that nonprofit organizations understand the needs of their communities and the best ways to meet them better than anyone,” said Andrea Ortega-Toledano, senior director of sustainability, Green Mountain Energy.“We're honored to collaborate with Cancer Bridges to support these renewable energy solutions so they can continue providing much-needed resources and support for the cancer community in Western Pennsylvania.”

Since its doors opened, Cancer Bridges has welcomed over 16,500 members and offers nearly 200 free monthly programs and services, including short-term supportive counseling, support groups, education, creative expressions workshops, health and wellness classes, social gatherings, and family and youth programs.

A 2016 study showed that Pennsylvania had the third highest cancer incidence rate and the 16th highest cancer death rate in the nation. In a 2020 Pennsylvania Department publication, it was advised that one in two Allegheny County residents will receive a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. The need for cancer support in Western Pennsylvania has never been more evident.

“We're incredibly grateful to the Green Mountain Energy Sun Club for making this project possible,” said Stephania Ciranni, executive director, Cancer Bridges.“By reducing our utility costs through solar energy, we can direct more resources toward the heart of our mission-offering free programs and emotional support to individuals and families impacted by cancer. This investment not only helps us serve more members, but also contributes to a cleaner, healthier environment for our community.”

Current solar energy savings are equivalent to supporting an additional 1,500 individuals seeking emotional, social, health and wellness support on their cancer journey over the lifetime of the array.

To learn more about Cancer Bridges, visit . For more on Green Mountain Energy Sun Club®, visit .

About Green Mountain Energy Sun Club®

Green Mountain Energy's mission is to inspire hope and motivate action through the use of clean energy, and to advance sustainable communities through the work of Green Mountain Energy Sun Club. Since its founding in 2002, Sun Club® has donated more than $15 million for 174 projects across Texas and the Northeast. Sun Club collaborates with nonprofit organizations on projects that focus on renewable energy, energy efficiency, resource conservation, and environmental stewardship. To learn more about Green Mountain Energy and Sun Club or to apply for a Sun Club grant, visit greenmountain/sunclub .

