Meenyon Unveils Comprehensive Forklift Portfolio, Featuring The Diesel Hercules Series And Next-Generation Electric Models

Meenyon, a global pioneer in industrial vehicles and intelligent handling solutions, today announced a major expansion of its forklift portfolio, unveiling a powerful diesel lineup alongside its acclaimed electric forklift series. This strategic update further cements Meenyon's reputation as a premier supplier of clean, intelligent, and high-performance equipment for warehouses, ports, factories, and logistics centers across the globe.

Since its founding in 2003, Meenyon has pursued one mission: to lead the material-handling sector with products that seamlessly blend productivity, safety, and sustainability. The company's latest offerings include the new Diesel Forklift Truck CPC/Q(D)20-35T3 , a rugged internal combustion powerhouse designed to tackle the heaviest loads with exceptional efficiency, alongside its continually evolving line of zero-emission electric vehicles.

Introducing the Hercules: CPC/Q(D)20-35T3 Diesel Forklift Truck – Strength Redefined

Built to exceed expectations, the CPC(D)30T3 and CPC(D)35T3 models in the Diesel Forklift Truck CPC/Q(D)20-35T3 series provide unmatched load handling and versatility. With rated loads of 3.0 and 3.5 tons and maximum loads reaching 4.0 tons, these forklifts deliver the power and durability required in industrial operations, without compromising on operator comfort or safety.

Key Product Highlights:



Wide-view mast with cargo drop buffer for enhanced visibility

Small-diameter steering wheel with adjustable angle for ergonomic operation

Fore-and-aft adjustable seats for personalized comfort

Xinchai high-torque diesel engine meeting national emission standards

Mechanical gear shift with electronic hydraulic shift for seamless control

Heat-insulated hood with sound-absorbing materials to minimize noise and vibration Integrated safety features, including a solid-state instrument panel and overhead guard

“Meenyon's Hercules forklifts exceeded our expectations in load capacity. We look forward to a long-term collaboration,” noted a recent client from the automotive inspection industry who placed an immediate order after a successful on-site demo.

Technical Excellence:



Engine Models : 4D27G31 (30T3), 4D30G31 (35T3)

Rated Power : 36.8 kW @ 2500 rpm

Rated Torque : Up to 174 Nm

Fuel Tank Capacity : 70 L

Travel Speed : 20 km/h

Lift Speed : 500/480 mm/s (no load/full load)

Gradeability : 20%

Turning Radius : 2620 mm Fork Dimensions : 1070 × 125 × 45/50 mm

From enhanced mast options to field-tested traction and torque, the Hercules diesel series is built for reliability, performance, and cost-effectiveness in heavy-duty operations.







Continued Innovation: Meenyon's Expanding Electric Forklift Line

At the heart of Meenyon's zero-emission offering is the Electric Warehouse Reach Truck CQD16/20RV(F)2, purpose-built for high-racking operations up to 12 meters.

This flagship model boasts:



Ergonomic cockpit and unobstructed forward visibility

High-load stability from an optimized mast design

500 Ah battery with 65 A fast charger for multi-shift capability Integrated side-shift system for rapid pallet positioning

Supporting operations in narrow aisles and smaller environments, models like the EST122 Pedestrian Stacker, ESR151 Ride-On Stacker, ES16-RS, and ES12-16WA deliver adaptability, safety, and high throughput in compact formats. These units feature advanced safety profiles, spring-assist steering, onboard chargers, and AC-powered systems, all designed to meet the rigorous demands of today's fast-moving logistics centers.

“Electric forklifts are now the performance benchmark for modern logistics,” a Meenyon spokesperson stated.“With our newest designs, customers no longer have to choose between power and sustainability, they can have both.”

Engineering Excellence Meets Global Reach

Meenyon's forklifts, whether diesel or electric, are manufactured to the highest standards, certified to SGS IATF 16949:2016 and compliant with CE, ANSI, and UL regulations. Every unit undergoes a multi-stage safety and performance test at Meenyon's in-house lab before being shipped, ensuring out-of-the-box reliability.

With over 700,000 electric pallet trucks sold and a distribution network spanning more than 30 countries, Meenyon is a recognized name in both emerging and established markets. The company is also a key contributor to China's national industrial-vehicle standards and continues to push the envelope with ongoing R&D in automation, telematics, and hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion.

Real Results, Real Partnerships

A recent visit by an international client in the automotive inspection sector resulted in a confirmed order for two 4-ton diesel forklifts after witnessing the 3.5-ton Hercules model successfully handle 4-ton loads, proving itself a cost-effective alternative to heavier equipment. Shipment is expected within 40 days, and future resale partnerships are already under discussion.

Explore the Meenyon Advantage

Businesses seeking to upgrade their fleets with reliable, efficient, and environmentally conscious equipment are encouraged to explore Meenyon's comprehensive lineup. From diesel-powered heavy-lifters to whisper-quiet electric reach trucks, Meenyon offers the right solution for every industrial need.







About Meenyon

Founded in 2003, Meenyon is a leading designer and manufacturer of electric forklifts, pallet trucks, stackers, and intelligent handling robots. Headquartered in Shanghai and certified to SGS IATF 16949:2016, the company supplies OEM components to international automotive brands and partners with European and Asian forklift makers. With continuous investment in battery and hydrogen technologies, Meenyon is shaping the future of sustainable material handling.

