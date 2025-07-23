Members unlock private perks across travel, fashion, and wellness without wasting time on promo codes or point chasing.

BCS members frequently report saving thousands of dollars per year, but the true value lies in the time saved, the doors opened, and the community they join.

At the forefront of this shift is Black Circle Society (BCS), a groundbreaking lifestyle membership that turns everyday spending into elevated, curated experiences.

Black Circle Society Launches Lifestyle Membership Offering Curated Access to Premium Brand Partnerships

- Evelina ChiangSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Black Circle Society , a new lifestyle membership program, has announced its official launch, aiming to provide curated access to travel, fashion, and wellness experiences through a growing network of premium brand partners.Founded to address shifting consumer behavior in the luxury space, Black Circle Society targets professionals seeking practical value, curated experiences, and community-based access over traditional status-driven models.“Luxury today is being redefined,” said President of Black Circle Society, Evelina Chiang.“Consumers are prioritizing intentional living, convenience, and flexibility. Our membership responds to that shift by offering negotiated benefits from established and emerging partners.”The Black Circle Society membership includes access to preferred rates and negotiated perks at partner locations and services, including:Discounted stays and room upgrades at Caesars HotelsMember access to premium events via a private StubHub integrationAccommodations and enhancements at One&Only ResortsFittings and services through True Spec GolfAviation perks from boutique private travel providersWellness benefits in collaboration with Tonal and other partnersRather than functioning as a points-based program or affiliate extension of a credit card company, the Black Circle Society model is structured around direct partnerships. Members access exclusive benefits through a centralized platform designed to streamline lifestyle planning and spending.In addition to perks, the company offers a growing network for professionals interested in community engagement. Members may be invited to attend private events, brand experiences, and group travel opportunities that emphasize relationship-building and intentional connection.The membership is positioned as a utility-driven platform tailored to consumers who travel frequently, value flexible access to services, and seek curated options in the luxury market. The company reports that new brand partners and offerings will continue to be added on a rolling basis.To learn more, visit .

