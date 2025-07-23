Plate & Frame Heat Exchanger Market Booming 2025 : Leading Companies, Growth Strategies, And Market Trends, Size, Share, Value Analysis

MENAFN - GetNews) The Plate and Frame Heat Exchanger industry is witnessing strong growth, driven by rising demand across HVAC, chemical, food processing, and power generation sectors. Companies are focusing on energy efficiency, compact designs, and corrosion-resistant materials to meet evolving industrial needs, making the market increasingly competitive and innovation-driven.

The plate & frame heat exchanger market is projected to reach USD 10.50 billion by 2030 from USD 7.21 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The report includes information on market trends and development, plate & frame heat exchanger market growth drivers, emerging technologies, and the investment structure of the market. Several key factors drive the global demand for copper tubes. The global plate & frame heat exchanger market is consistently growing, with a confluence of energy efficiency regulations, modernization of industrial machinery, and sustainability objectives. Demand from sectors such as thermal regulation, chemical processing, and power generation is supported by increased energy regulation and consideration for small, high-performance thermal systems. At the same time, increasing capital investments in district heating networks, renewable energy plants, and data centers are allowing for increased adoption due to the better heat transfer efficiency and the ability to save space with a plate & frame heat exchanger as a solution and increasing ease of maintenance over some other exchangers. The food and beverage sector is also supporting market growth because of the demand for sanitary and easy-to-clean heat exchanger solutions while maintaining high standards of safety and operations.

Welded segment projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period

The welded segment is expected to be the fastest-growing of the global plate & frame heat exchanger market as it best performs under high pressure and high temperature. Since welded heat exchangers do not use gaskets and hence do not have to worry about gasket failure, they are better suited for preventing corrosion and leaking. Welded plate & frame heat exchangers are best used in the oil & gas, power generation, and chemical processing sectors, among others. Welded heat exchangers' ability to be compact and handle aggressive fluids gives them an edge over other technologies and will continue to promote the rapid growth of the segment. As all industries continue to focus on durability, efficiency, and safety in extreme environments, the appeal for welded plate & frame heat exchangers is expected to increase significantly through 2030.

HVAC & refrigeration segment to be the fastest-growing of the market

With the increasing demand for energy-efficient climate control systems in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, the HVAC & refrigeration segment is expected to be the application with the fastest growth rate in the global plate & frame heat exchanger market. Plate and frame heat exchangers are compact and have high thermal performance, which positions them ideally for HVAC applications where performance and footprint optimization can have the greatest impact. Plate and frame heat exchangers are used for a variety of applications, including heat recovery, chilled water systems, and district cooling. The installation of energy-efficient systems has the potential to impact energy conservation, as well as operating cost savings, which can be significant throughout the life of the equipment. With global sustainability initiatives in building practices and the desire for decarbonization, the foreseeable future indicates that the use of HVAC and refrigeration systems will increase.

Asia Pacific held the second-largest share of global plate & frame heat exchanger market in 2024

In 2024, the Asia Pacific held the second-largest share of the global plate & frame heat exchanger market. This growth is primarily attributed to rapid industrial development, new infrastructure projects, and increasing energy needs in China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Many industries in the region, such as chemical plants, food processing, power plants, and building cooling systems, are using these heat exchangers because they save space and energy. Additionally, governments are encouraging businesses to use energy more efficiently, which is further leading to the growth of the market. As cities in the area keep growing and increasing numbers of cooling and heating systems are being built, the market for plate & frame heat exchangers will only continue to grow.

Plate & Frame Heat Exchanger Companies

The report profiles key companies, including ALFA LAVAL (Sweden), Danfoss (Denmark), Kelvion Holding GmbH (Germany), SPX Flow (US), XYLEM (US), API Heat Transfer (US), H. Guntner (UK) LTD. (UK), Boyd Corporation (US), Johnson Controls (Ireland), and Wabtec Corporation (US).

ALFA LAVAL (Sweden)is a global leader in heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling solutions, with a wide portfolio of heat exchangers across its Energy Division. Its technologies span a variety of systems, including its plate and frame, shell and tube, and brazed plate heat exchangers that are sold under well-recognized brands such as Aalborg, Cetetube, ViscoLine, and AlfaCond. ALFA LAVAL operates in over 100 countries and has approximately 40 manufacturing plants strategically placed around the world. It also provides several services, such as system installation, maintenance, and repair. Purposeful innovation is one of the core lines of measure to which ALFA LAVAL looks for success. In 2023, ALFA LAVAL invested USD 156 million in R&D and has seasoned international test centers in Sweden and Denmark. The company has a successful track record of developing new products through in-house engineering as well as partnerships with other manufacturers like JOYMOUNT, and development providers such as SSAB and Outokumpu to gain distributor status. ALFA LAVAL has a long-standing goal to establish a recognized portfolio of products, and a customer base suited for manufacturing capacity by incorporating new customers via partnerships, as can be seen in its March 2025 partnership with SSAB and Outokumpu. Through this strategic partnership, ALFA LAVAL was able to use low-carbon SSAB Zero steel as well as Outokumpu Circle Green in its plate heat exchangers, resulting in the ability to lower the carbon impact by up to 60 percent. ALFA LAVAL is also ramping up its production of brazed plate heat exchangers in Italy, China, Sweden, and the US as it responds to the growing demand and global energy transition. Post-pandemic adversity notwithstanding, ALFA LAVAL continues to be a clear leader in the market.

Danfoss (Denmark) is a leading supplier of energy-efficient heating, cooling, and power management solutions, providing a full range of heat exchangers for industrial processes, refrigeration, and HVAC. As an example of Danfoss's green agenda, the Climate Solutions segment offers products, such as compressors, valves, condensers, pressure pumps, and heat exchangers in both, plate & frame and microchannel form factors. Danfoss has 97 production facilities in 20 countries and sales in more than 100 countries, which provides the company with an expansive global footprint. Danfoss has 34 specialized Climate Solutions facilities in 15 countries, and R&D is conducted in 23 countries. In addition, Danfoss has a strong market position in Europe and China, is reasonably well positioned in North America, and is looking to expand in the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The acquisition of Sondex provided great depth to the plate & frame heat exchanger business; however, Danfoss's strong global distribution and manufacturing network provides it with the ability to manufacture products locally at a low cost. The compatibility of Danfoss's compressors and heat pumps with the emerging trends of decarbonization and electrification allows for significant reductions in CO2 emissions. In 2024, the company invested approximately 5% of sales into R&D and sustainable innovation, wherein product development is one of the primary drivers. The acquisition of BOCK GmbH (a German CO2 compressor manufacturer) provides Danfoss with higher capacity for systems integration and the heat exchanger product line, which can be manufactured using low GWP refrigerants that are compatible across its entire product portfolio.

