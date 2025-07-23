Dubai Business Events Drives Continued Growth In H1 2025

Dubai Business Events (DBE), the city's official convention bureau, has continued to accelerate the growth of Dubai's business events ecosystem and support the city's tourism growth in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, securing 249 successful bids in the first six months of 2025 to host events through 2025 till 2029, including major congresses and high-profile incentive programmes.

This marks a 29% increase in bid submissions compared to the same period last year, with a total of 391 bids submitted year-to-date and a conversion rate of 64%, up from 58% in H1 2024. These confirmed wins are expected to bring 127,087 delegates, a 35% year-on-year increase in delegate numbers, further enhancing Dubai's global standing as a hub for international business events and the emirate's knowledge economy. This performance underlines the overwhelmingly strong response to Dubai's destination proposition and global MICE positioning.

The successful bids will enable Dubai to host distinguished international conferences, congresses, and incentive meetings, with a pipeline extending into 2029. This growth reinforces the importance of business events to the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which is focused on doubling the size of the city's economy by 2033 and cementing its status among the world's top three cities to visit, live, and work in.

Through strategic collaboration, DBE, part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, worked closely with stakeholders, partners, and local associations, including the Al Safeer Congress Ambassadors, a network of UAE-based key opinion leaders, industry professionals, and government representatives working to bring international business events within their sectors to Dubai and secure high-profile events. The Al Safeer Ambassador Programme, in partnership with the Dubai Association Centre, plays a vital role in strengthening the city's global reputation as a premier destination for meetings, incentives, and conferences, contributing significantly to bid development and success.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said:“Guided by the country's wise leadership, Dubai's achievement during the first half of 2025 is a testament to the city's commitment to excellence, innovation, and collaboration in business events. In collaboration with our stakeholders and partners, we continue to drive the D33 vision and make Dubai a knowledge and business global hub. The diversity and extent of events booked this year confirm Dubai's infrastructure of international standards, accessibility, and market insight. In future years, we remain committed to delivering exceptional value to event organisers and delegates, and to establishing Dubai's leadership position on the international stage.”

DBE's active engagement in the international market contributed to its strong performance, with teams conducting five sales missions across Asia (China, Japan and South Korea, India) as well as Europe (France and Belgium) and North America, engaging over 50 stakeholders and partners as well as representing Dubai in key strategic industry trade shows such as IMEX Frankfurt during H1 2025. These persistent activities have kept Dubai at the top of the minds of global event organisers and garnered the interests of decision-makers and delegates worldwide across core sectors.

Dubai's global stature as a preferred business events destination was further underlined by new accolades in 2025. The International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) ranked Dubai number one globally for highest attendee number per association meeting and the city retained its number one spot in the Middle East and Africa for total number of association meetings hosted. Meanwhile, Cvent confirmed Dubai's leading position among the Top 25 Meeting Destinations in the region. These recognitions affirm the city's ability to successfully and seamlessly accommodate the needs of international organisers across all event types.

Dubai's growing appeal is also reflected in its success across corporate, incentive, and association segments. Notable wins during the first half of the year include the 2029 edition of Sibos, which is expected to attract 12,000 delegates, the 2027 1st Conjoint Meeting of the Cervical Spine Research Society - Asia Pacific and Europe with 800 delegates, and the 2026 edition of the World Congress on Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynaecology (ISUOG), which will bring 2,000 delegates. Other association events include the 2026 Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat International Conference with 1,500 delegates and the 2026 International Symposium on Electronic Art (ISEA) with 1,000 delegates.

In the corporate and incentive space, Dubai secured the 2026 Africa Energy Forum with 2,000 delegates, the Herbalife Multiple Market Incentive with 2,400 delegates, and the Planisware Incentive with 1,300 delegates. Returning events include Token2049 in 2026 with 15,000 delegates. Google will also call Dubai its home for two of its flagship conferences in 2026 and 2028, with 4,000 delegates each year. These achievements were further supported by DBE's Al Safeer Programme, which contributed to 51 ambassador-led bids during the period, winning 32 to date.

Through year-round engagement and close collaboration with hotels, venues, Professional Congress Organisers (PCOs), Destination Management Companies (DMCs), and other service providers, DBE continues to attract prestigious business events to Dubai. The bureau also hosted study missions and participated in international events such as IMEX Frankfurt, providing meeting planners and industry stakeholders the opportunity to experience Dubai's dynamic business events infrastructure first-hand.

Through the rest of the year, DBE will continue to participate in key strategic trade shows and events including Epex, IMEX Las Vegas, IBTM Barcelona, the ICCA Middle East Summit in Bahrain and ICCA global congress in Porto, joined by partners and stakeholders to grow collaborative efforts and drive Dubai's business events positioning further.