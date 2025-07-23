Panama Removed From EU's High-Risk Jurisdiction List And Advances Toward Full Mercosur Membership -
Back in December 2024, Panama became an associate member of Mercosur, thereby strengthening trade ties with the bloc's full members. Panama's accession to full membership is key to Mercosur's expansion and to the deepening of regional trade relations, as it increases opportunities for foreign investors. Panama's inclusion would grant Mercosur strategic access to Central America, the Caribbean, and the Panama Canal. In addition, it would represent a major opportunity for Panama to reinforce commercial alliances with South America, especially in light of a potential association agreement between Mercosur and the European Union, which could eventually lead to a free trade agreement between both blocs.
Mercosur's main objectives include: (i) ensuring the free movement of goods, services, and production factors among member countries by eliminating customs duties and non-tariff restrictions, as well as any equivalent measures; (ii) establishing a common external tariff; (iii) coordinating macroeconomic and sectoral policies among full members. The strengthening of Mercosur-through the inclusion of new members and potential agreements with other blocs such as the European Union-further underscores why Latin America remains an important destination for international investment. Adding to this momentum, the European Union recently removed Panama from its list of high-risk countries due to deficiencies in anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regime.
This decision significantly enhances Panama's international reputation, fosters greater confidence among foreign investors, and strengthens the country's attractiveness as a location for doing business. Together, these two developments reflect the steady progress Panama-and Latin America more broadly-is making toward becoming a more attractive and strategic destination for foreign investment. Our firm's Latin America Practice continues to monitor these trends closely, supporting clients engaged in cross-border activity or exploring new opportunities in the region by offering strategic insight and facilitating connections with trusted local partners to help drive business growth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment