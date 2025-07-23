Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
WEC Energy Group To Announce 2025 Second-Quarter Results July 30


2025-07-23 12:01:44
MILWAUKEE, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC ) will issue its 2025 second-quarter earnings news release before the stock market opens Wednesday, July 30. A conference call for investors and security analysts is scheduled for the same day at 1 p.m. Central time.

Detailed financial information will be available on the WEC Energy Group website by 6:30 a.m. Central time July 30.

To listen to webcast

  • Go to wecenergygroup .
  • Under 'Webcasts,' select 'Q2 Earnings' at any point within 15 minutes of the start of the call.

To listen to conference call

  • Conference ID: 3088105
  • Live: 888-330-2443. International: 240-789-2728
  • Replay: 800-770-2030. International: 647-362-9199
    (replay available for two weeks following event)

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC ), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.7 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a fleet of renewable generation facilities in states ranging from South Dakota to Texas.

WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 33,000 stockholders of record, 7,000 employees and more than $48 billion of assets.

