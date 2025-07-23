403
Sourcecode Named Global PR Lead For Bentley Systems
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - SourceCode Communications has been named global lead public relations agency for engineering software company Bentley Systems.
SourceCode won the business following a competitive review. There was no incumbent.
Bentley, which focuses on infrastructure engineering software, has charged SourceCode with leading a strategic global communications program aimed at elevating its brand and supporting business objectives across key international markets.
The remit includes high-impact storytelling, global campaign execution, thought leadership amplification, and support for high-profile events. SourceCode will also coordinate with Bentley's PR partners around the world using a centralized hub model to ensure message alignment and consistency across regions.
SourceCode's work will spotlight the role of infrastructure engineering software, data, and AI in addressing global challenges including climate resilience, sustainability, urbanization, and aging infrastructure.
“As Bentley expands its leadership in infrastructure engineering software, we sought a strategic partner capable of upleveling and scaling our external communications efforts,” said Jim Dobbs, the company's VP of communications.“SourceCode's industry experience, international reach, and storytelling expertise made them the right fit to help communicate our global role in advancing infrastructure for better quality of life.”
