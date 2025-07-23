403
Accessibility, inclusion help millions of disable Chinese individuals
(MENAFN) China has made significant progress in improving the lives of people with disabilities during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021–2025), senior officials from the China Disabled Persons' Federation (CDPF) announced Tuesday at a press conference in Beijing.
Cheng Kai, chairman of the CDPF, said that the enrollment rate of children and adolescents with disabilities in compulsory education has now reached 97 percent. Each year, more than 30,000 students with disabilities are admitted to universities across the country.
The press conference highlighted that China’s disability support efforts have focused on promoting accessibility, inclusion, and improved educational and vocational opportunities. Currently, 75,800 students with disabilities are enrolled in secondary vocational schools, and 59,800 attend regular high schools.
Looking ahead, officials stated that the upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030) will emphasize high-quality development in disability support systems to build on these achievements.
