Eastern Europe Struggles with Intense Heat
(MENAFN) Severe heat and wildfires persisted across much of Eastern Europe on Wednesday, following several weeks of unprecedented high temperatures sweeping the continent.
The intense weather conditions continue to challenge multiple countries in the region.
Nations in Eastern Europe, including Greece, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Albania, and North Macedonia, are still battling elevated temperatures and wildfire outbreaks fueled by the heat.
In contrast, Western European countries such as France, the UK, Spain, and Denmark are experiencing respite from the heatwave as cooler and wetter conditions move in.
The North Macedonia Crisis Management Center (CUK) reported on Facebook on Wednesday that 37 wildfires were detected, with five remaining active at the time.
Meanwhile, Albania faced 22 fires over the past 24 hours, with 11 still ongoing, according to a public broadcaster.
In Croatia, fires have recently broken out in certain areas, and temperatures are forecasted to stay elevated until Friday, as reported by a public broadcaster.
Similarly, the Federal Meteorological Institute of Bosnia and Herzegovina issued orange and yellow warnings nationwide, anticipating temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).
Serbia is also preparing for temperatures reaching approximately 40°C (104°F) on Friday and Saturday, according to a broadcaster.
Alongside Eastern European countries, Finland and Sweden continue to experience relatively high temperatures, remaining under the influence of the heatwave.
