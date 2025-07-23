Cleveroad Named One Of The 25 Best IT Staff Augmentation Companies Serving The US Market In 2025

Top 25 IT Staff Augmentation Companies in the USA

Cleveroad secures spot in Top 25 IT Staff Augmentation list, helping US businesses rapidly scale digital teams, control project risk, and optimize costs.

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cleveroad , a global tech partner providing scalable IT staff augmentation services , was listed among the just-released roster of the "25 Best IT Staff Augmentation Companies in the US for 2025 ." The study, created by B2B tech consultants and backed by research on over 1,500 vendors, identifies companies that help startups and companies scale digital product teams with top tech talent.Top 25 list includes: Cleveroad, BairesDev, Avenga, Andersen Lab, ScienceSoft, Netguru, X-Team, Arc, Andela, Adeva, Five Pack, FullStack Labs, Thoughtbot, DockYard, Very (Very Technology), DECODE, Simform, Belcan, LLC, Ascendion, Collabera Inc., Artech Information Systems, Intellectsoft, HatchWorks, Itransition, and Intersog.Cleveroad was selected due to its extensive experience working with US-based businesses, reasonable $50-$80 hourly rates, and broad range of tech positions. The company's portfolio involves supplying developers, QA engineers, AI integrators, and DevOps experts under flexible, fully compliant staffing models.2025 rating list was compiled after two months of validation by software development consultants with deep expertise in vendor inspection and IT sourcing. The selection criteria were delivery track record, pricing transparency, flexibility of engagement, and the presence of deep roles. Cleveroad was highlighted for its rapid onboarding (1-2 weeks), structured team scaling, and end-to-end delivery transparency.This recognition cemented the position of the company as the first-choice staff augmentation partner for US companies among Fintech, Healthcare, Logistics, Media, and eCommerce domains. Their model allows capacity to be scaled for short-term spikes in projects, scaling team capacity for a longer period, or just a sprint with little risk to the client.The full report and list of all 25 vendors with highest placement are now available on B2B review sites and can also be viewed on Cleveroad's corporate blog.About CleveroadCleveroad is a global IT staff augmentation and software development company helping US businesses grow their engineering potential with on-demand tech talent. Having over 2,100 professionals in its network, the company supplies high-quality software engineers, DevOps, QA, and UI/UX specialists through secure, flexible engagement models.Founded in 2011, Cleveroad has its headquarters in the US in Delaware and R&D centers in Europe. It has been reviewed by clients 70+ times on Clutch with a 4.9/5 average rating and is ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified for quality management and information security. Cleveroad holds the AWS Select Tier Partner status, demonstrating strong cloud integration competencies.

