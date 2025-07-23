Onyx Gold Intersects 52.2 M Of 2.2 G/T Gold And 50.4 M Of 1.9 G/T Gold At Argus North Zone, Munro-Croesus Project
|Target
|From
|To
|Length
|Au
|Drill Hole
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(g/t)
|Argus North
|MC25-173
|26.8
|39.0
|12.2
|0.5
|Including
|26.8
|27.4
|0.6
|4.3
|And Including
|37.0
|38.0
|1.0
|1.8
|And
|219.4
|240.5
|21.1
|0.5
|Including
|219.4
|230.1
|10.7
|0.8
|Including
|225.0
|230.1
|5.1
|1.1
|And
|259.9
|296.2
|36.3
|0.4
|Including
|259.9
|261.8
|1.9
|3.7
|And Including
|295.2
|296.2
|1.0
|3.5
|And
|324.2
|325.9
|1.7
|1.2
|MC25-175
|6.0
|7.5
|1.5
|1.8
|And
|34.0
|35.5
|1.5
|1.9
|And
|57.0
|59.5
|2.5
|1.1
|Including
|58.5
|59.5
|1.0
|1.6
|And
|169.3
|170.4
|1.1
|1.1
|And
|247.0
|248.1
|1.1
|12.0
|And
|289.0
|291.0
|2.0
|1.6
|Including
|289.0
|290.0
|1.0
|2.2
|And
|309.5
|311.0
|1.5
|3.5
|MC25-178
|71.9
|124.1
|52.2
|2.2
|Including
|91.0
|123.2
|32.2
|3.0
|Including
|91.0
|104.0
|13.0
|3.8
|And including
|118.0
|123.2
|5.2
|5.1
|And
|147.0
|208.3
|61.3
|1.5
|Including
|151.0
|182.6
|31.6
|2.0
|Including
|162.0
|168.6
|6.6
|4.2
|And including
|180.0
|182.6
|2.6
|4.7
|And Including
|193.9
|207.2
|13.3
|1.9
|Including
|193.9
|199.0
|5.1
|2.4
|MC25-179
|13.8
|73.0
|59.2
|0.3
|Including
|13.8
|48.0
|34.2
|0.4
|Including
|15.8
|18.8
|3.0
|1.4
|And Including
|58.0
|61.0
|3.0
|1.4
|And
|101.0
|167.8
|66.8
|1.4
|Including
|115.7
|138.5
|22.8
|3.3
|Including
|115.7
|125.7
|10.0
|4.4
|Including
|118.7
|122.7
|4.0
|6.6
|And Including
|133.5
|138.5
|5.0
|3.8
|MC25-180
|6.1
|56.5
|50.4
|1.9
|Including
|32.0
|56.5
|24.5
|3.4
|Including
|32.0
|35.0
|3.0
|9.1
|And Including
|43.0
|46.0
|3.0
|5.1
|And Including
|52.5
|56.5
|4.0
|5.9
|*Intersections are reported as drilled width; true width is estimated to be 70-90% of drilled width.
About Onyx Gold
Onyx Gold is an exploration company focused on well-established Canadian mining jurisdictions, with assets in Timmins, Ontario, and Yukon Territory. The Company's extensive portfolio of quality gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, renowned for its high-grade mineralization, plus two additional earlier-stage large exploration properties, Golden Mile and Timmins South. The Golden Mile 140 km2 property is located 9 km northeast of Newmont's multi-million-ounce Hoyle Pond deposit in Timmins. The Timmins South 187 km2 property is located to the south and southeast of Timmins and surrounds the Shaw dome structure.
Onyx Gold also controls four properties in the Selwyn Basin area of Yukon Territory, which is currently gaining significance due to recent discoveries in the area. Onyx Gold's experienced board and senior management team are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.
Additional Notes:
Starting azimuth, dip and final length (Azimuth/-Dip/Length) for the five drill holes reported today are noted as follows: MC25-173 (000/45/414), MC25-175 (000/52/399), MC25-178 (000/45/372), MC25-179 (000/45/312) and MC25-180 (000/45/228).
Samples of drill core were cut by a diamond blade rock saw, with half of the cut core placed in individual sealed polyurethane bags and half placed back in the original core box for permanent storage. Sample lengths typically vary from a minimum 0.2-meter interval to a maximum 1.5-meter interval, with an average 0.5 to 1.0-meter sample length. Drill core samples were delivered by truck in sealed woven plastic bags to ALS Geochemistry laboratory facility in Timmins, Ontario for sample preparation with final analysis at ALS Geochemistry Analytical Lab facility in North Vancouver, BC. ALS Geochemistry operate meeting all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015.
Gold is determined by fire-assay fusion of a 50-gram sub-sample with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS). Samples that return values >10 ppm gold from fire assay and AAS are determined by using fire assay and a gravimetric finish. Various metals including silver, gold, copper, lead and zinc are analyzed by inductively coupled plasma (ICP) atomic emission spectroscopy, following multi-acid digestion. The elements copper, lead and zinc are determined by ore grade assay for samples that return values >10,000 ppm by ICP analysis. Silver is determined by ore-grade assay for samples that return >100 ppm. All ALS Geochemistry sites operate under a single Global Geochemistry Quality Manual that complies with ISO/IEC 17025:2017. ALS Geochemistry follows the quality management and operational guidelines set out in the international standards ISO/IEC 17025 - "General Requirement for the Competence of Testing and Calibration Laboratories" and ISO 9001 - "Quality Management Systems".
The Company maintains a robust QA/QC program that includes the collection and analysis of duplicate samples and the insertion of blanks and standards (certified reference material).
Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, P.Eng., Executive Vice President for Onyx Gold Corp. and a qualified person (" QP ") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Fenn-Gib Gold Project and Tower Gold Project mineral resources compiled from public sources and are provided for general information purposes. Readers are cautioned that the Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in adjacent properties and they are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties or any potential exploration thereof.
Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential significance of results from the new Argus North discovery are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project param as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.
