Azerbaijan's Strategic Foreign Exchange Reserves Reach Record-High Level

2025-07-23 05:08:22
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves rose by 9.4 percent, reaching a historical maximum of $77.7 billion, the Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said at a press briefing today, Trend reports.

He mentioned that the CBA's foreign exchange reserves have been formed at the level of $11.2 billion.

Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves are formed from the foreign exchange reserves of the CBA, the assets of the State Oil Fund (SOFAZ), and the treasury funds of the Ministry of Finance.

