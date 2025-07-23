Cancer Pain 8 Major Market Forecast Report 2025-2034 Opioids And Non-Opioids Drive Innovations, Medical Cannabis Emerges As Alternative
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|400
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$6.53 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$11.81 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Cancer Pain Market: Competitor Landscape
The key features of the market report include patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players.
- Eli Lilly Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc Grunenthal Pharma Gmbh & Co. Kg Pfizer Inc., Biodelivery Sciences International, Inc Orexo Ab Johnson And Johnson Medtronic Plc Novartis Ag Glaxo Smithkline Plc
Cancer Pain Market Segmentation
Market Breakup by Drug Type
- Opioids Fentanyl Morphine Others Non-Opioids Acetaminophen Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug Nerve Blockers
Market Breakup by Indication Type
- Lung Cancer Colorectal Cancer Breast Cancer Prostate Cancer Blood Cancer Others
Market Breakup by Treatment Type
- Immunotherapy Chemotherapy Targeted Therapy Hormonal Therapy
Market Breakup by Region
- United States EU-4 and the United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain United Kingdom Japan India
