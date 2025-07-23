Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump carries hundreds of attacks contradicting his ‘anti-war’ message


2025-07-23 04:08:06
(MENAFN) Despite repeatedly assuring voters of his intent to pull the United States out of long-standing military entanglements, President Donald Trump has overseen a sharp increase in airstrikes during the early months of his presidency. While campaigning for re-election in 2024, Trump promised to end the so-called “forever wars” and bring global conflicts to a close, yet military operations have continued—and intensified—across several locations, including Gaza and Ukraine.

According to reports, the U.S. military has conducted airstrikes in five nations under Trump’s watch: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, and Yemen. The Department of Defense has only officially confirmed operations in Iran and Yemen, when questioned about the broader military activity.

An analysis conducted by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED) group reveals that the Trump administration carried out nearly as many airstrikes in its first half-year as former President Joe Biden did throughout his entire term.

“In just five months, Trump has overseen nearly as many US airstrikes (529) as were recorded across the entire four years of the previous administration (555),” ACLED President Clionadh Raleigh said in a statement.

“The US military is moving faster, hitting harder, and doing so with fewer constraints. Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, and now Iran are all familiar terrain, but this isn’t about geography -- it’s about frequency,” she added.

While critics point to the growing pace of military operations, Trump continues to frame his defense strategy around the doctrine of deterrence. Promoting the concept of “peace through strength,” he has linked U.S. military might to the prevention of conflict.

“Like in 2017, we will again build the strongest military the world has ever seen. We will measure our success not only by the battles we win but also by the wars that we end -- and perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into,” Trump said in his inaugural address.

