Trump’s Media firm acquires two billion dollars in Bitcoin
(MENAFN) Donald Trump’s media and technology enterprise has reportedly invested approximately $2 billion in Bitcoin and associated digital assets, reflecting a growing embrace of cryptocurrency within his administration.
In recent months, the Trump family has increasingly positioned itself alongside the crypto sector through various investments, partnerships, and public endorsements. On Monday, Trump Media — the parent company of Truth Social — revealed this major digital acquisition. The company also announced that an additional \$300 million has been directed toward a Bitcoin options strategy, which may eventually convert into cryptocurrency depending on future market trends.
“These assets will be used to generate revenues and potentially to acquire additional crypto assets,” CEO and President Devin Nunes explained. With this move, crypto now constitutes around two-thirds of the company’s $3 billion in liquid reserves.
The investment is part of the firm’s broader ‘Bitcoin treasury plan’ — a financial strategy where digital currencies are accumulated and held in reserve, much like how traditional corporations hold government bonds, to increase liquidity and financial adaptability.
Following the announcement, Trump Media’s stock jumped by nearly 10%. Although Donald Trump transferred his holdings into a revocable trust overseen by Donald Trump Jr., he still retains a significant stake estimated at $2.3 billion.
Trump, once known for his skepticism toward digital currencies, dramatically shifted his stance during the 2024 election season. He promised to transform the United States into the “crypto capital of the world” and called himself the “crypto president.” Since returning to office, he has thrown his support behind a number of family-connected crypto ventures, including World Liberty Financial — a decentralized finance initiative that has reportedly secured $500 million since its September launch.
The federal government’s new digital currency initiative — described as a ‘strategic reserve’ of crypto — was introduced in March. Last week, Trump signed the GENIUS Act, marking the nation’s first major legislative framework for regulating digital assets.
Despite the rapid growth, critics have raised red flags over potential ethical issues, warning that the fusion of Trump’s political influence and personal cryptocurrency endeavors could open the door to serious conflicts of interest and corruption.
