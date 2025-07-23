Dentsu Expands Partnership With Magnite To Streamline CTV And Video Activation Across EMEA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The collaboration helps unlock smarter activation, greater transparency and outcome-driven media planning at scale

LONDON, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, has announced a strategic partnership with dentsu in EMEA to accelerate innovation and performance across the media supply chain. Dentsu is tapping into Magnite's built-for-video tools and technology to power dentsu Total TV and support its ambition to lead in the“Algorithmic Era” of advertising, where interoperability, automation and outcome-driven planning are key.

Across multiple EMEA markets, including Spain and the UK, the Magnite SpringServe video platform is empowering dentsu with more efficient, data-rich connections to inventory, enabling them to curate premium media experiences with greater precision, transparency and scale. From video and CTV to emerging formats, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to evolving how media is deployed and optimised, with client performance at the centre.

“Our relationship with dentsu is a great example of how technology and collaboration can unlock real value,” said Julie Selman, SVP, Head of EMEA at Magnite.“We're proud to support dentsu's vision for the future by providing the tools and insights needed to deliver stronger results and a more efficient media experience for clients and publishers alike.”

“In this new era of advertising, media must work harder, smarter and faster,” said Ben Angove, President, Amplifi EMEA & Chief Strategy Officer, Amplifi Global at dentsu.“At dentsu, we are committed to building Next Gen media solutions in partnership with best-in-class technologies that ultimately enable our clients to win and grow in the Algorithmic Era. Our partnership with Magnite gives us the tools to do just that - connecting the right data with the right inventory to drive better results for our clients across the region.”

Magnite's technology plays a key role in helping dentsu move beyond transactional media buying, towards a more curated, high-performance approach. The collaboration helps dentsu gain greater visibility and control of their media buys, enabling more intelligent decision-making and unlocking new opportunities for optimisation across the media ecosystem.

Press contact

Paige Brewer, Account Executive, Bluestripe Group

...

About Magnite

We're Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.