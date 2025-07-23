403
Martin Luther King murdering documents published
(MENAFN) Under orders from former President Donald Trump, the U.S. government has released a massive trove of documents related to the 1968 assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Approximately 240,000 pages were published Monday on the National Archives website, with additional releases expected in the future.
King was killed on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. James Earl Ray, a known segregationist, confessed to the crime but later withdrew his confession. He remained in prison until his death in 1998. The newly released documents include FBI communications, investigative leads, notes about Ray’s former cellmate, and foreign intelligence gathered during the international search for Ray, who fled to the United Kingdom after the murder.
According to National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, initial reviews of the files do not reveal new evidence of FBI surveillance of King or deeper connections between Ray and government agencies. Nevertheless, many researchers — and members of the King family — continue to suspect a broader conspiracy behind the assassination and believe Ray may have been wrongfully implicated.
King’s children, Bernice King and Martin Luther King III, were given early access to the documents and expressed opposition to their release, concerned that some of the material could tarnish their father’s reputation. They issued a joint statement urging the public to interpret the documents within their proper historical context, emphasizing the personal pain their family continues to feel from the loss.
While the content of the files related to King’s private life remains unclear, his children reiterated their commitment to truth and transparency, while warning against any misuse of the records to distort King’s legacy. They also intend to examine the documents to reevaluate Ray’s role in the murder.
In a separate post, Bernice King referenced another high-profile case, demanding the full release of documents tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Justice Department had previously released heavily redacted documents in February, disappointing those seeking clarity. Though Trump had once associated with Epstein, he claimed to have severed ties in the 1990s and has since ordered the release of some grand jury records, while withholding the complete case file, which many suspect contains the names of prominent individuals.
