Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Vote: Taxing The Rich To Save The Planet?

2025-10-24 02:08:56
On November 30, the Swiss will vote on an initiative which proposes a 50% inheritance tax on fortunes exceeding CHF50 million ($63 million). The goal is to use the generated funds to finance the country's green transition and combat climate change.

Proponents argue this is a matter of climate justice, stating that the wealthiest individuals have a larger carbon footprint and should contribute more to environmental solutions. They estimate the tax could raise billions for sustainable projects.⁠

However, opponents, including the federal government, warn the tax could drive entrepreneurs and their capital abroad. They fear this would ultimately lead to a net loss in tax revenue and jobs, harming the Swiss economy as a whole.⁠

Read our full explainer to understand all the arguments.

This content was published on Oct 8, 2025 On November 30, Switzerland will vote on an initiative calling for a new tax on big inheritances – in order to finance climate action.

