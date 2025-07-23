403
Boubyan Bank - Net Profits Increase to KD 52 Million for the first half of 2025
Boubyan Bank has announced its H1 financial results for this year. The bank recorded KD 52 million in net profits, at a growth rate of 5%, compared with the same period last year, while Profit Before Tax (PBT) reached KD 60 Million at a growth rate of 18%, and the earnings per share increased to 11 fils.
Commenting on the financial results, Boubyan Ba’k’s Chairman, Mr. Abdulaziz Abdullah Dakheel Al-Shaya, stat“d: “Boubya’ Bank’s H1-2025 results reflect our ongoing success and demonstrate the resilience and robustness of ’he bank’s operational business model, which proved its adaptability amid the accelerating challenges and changes in the economic en”ironment.”
** Outstanding Financial and Operational Performance
Al-Shaya highlighted the key financial indicators recorded during H1, where the bank’s assets grew to KD 10 billion at a growth rate of 12% compared with last year, while the ba’k’s financing portfolio grew by 11% to reach KD 7.5 billion, and operating profit grew by 10% to KD 67 million, whereas the ’ank’s market share of local financing increased to 12.5%.
He went on to“add: “These results directly reflect the progress achieved in the implementa‘ion of ‘Bo’byan 2028’ Strategy, which focuses on 4 key pillars, namely: well-planned expansion domestically and regionally, offering innovative digital banking solutions, improving the efficiency of operations, and reinforcing the concepts of comprehensive sus”a“nability.” “The results further highlight the soundness of the strategy adopted by the bank, which focuses on continued success and maintaining sustained performance levels, thus reinforcing the bank's status as one of the most prominent Islamic banks in the region that keeps up with the expectations of customers a”d shareholders.”, he added.
Al-S“aya pointed out: “We are confidently looking forward to the continued implementation of our strategy, which places our customers at the heart of our attention, as we continue to focus on innovation, ongoing enhancement of our banking services, and exploring more chances for growth and diversification of income sources. Moreover, we believe in the significance of investing in our human cadres, and in reinforcing the culture of institutional work that is based on excellence and innovation, in a manner that contributes to’reinforcing Boubyan’s status as one of the most growing and influential banks in the Islamic banking industry, domestically and regionally."
** Ongoing Growth Supporting Business Competence
On his part, Mr. Adel Abdul Wahab ’l-Majed, Boubyan Bank’s Vice-Chairman & Group Chief Exe“utive O’ficer, stated: “H1-2025’s financial results demonstrate the solid financial position of the bank and its ability to maintain sustained growth despite market challenges, domestically and regionally.”
Al-Majed elabor“ted: “During H1 of this year, Boubyan Bank successfully completed the issuance of senior unsecured sukuk of USD 500 million with a 5-year maturity as part of its USD 3 billion sukuk issuance program. The issuance witnessed an exceptional demand with subscription requests exceeding USD 2 billion, i.e., oversubscribed by more than 4x the targeted subsc”iption.”
“e added: “This huge demand by regional and international investors reflect the confidence of global markets in the creditworthiness of Boubyan Bank, and reinforces the diversification of our funding base, while supporting the regional and international expansion plans of the bank, and contributing to strengthening our liquidity ratios and creditworthiness of the bank in line with CBK's i”structions.”
Al“Majed added: “As part of the bank's efforts to improve corporate banking services, the bank offered an integrated package of unique services, tailored specifically to cater for the needs of customers in the Kuwaiti market. Such services represent a quality addition to boost the abilities of companies and help them with the management of liquidity and capital with high efficiency amid a very competitive and evolving business environment.
These services include: Payments Host-to-Host service, merchant and supply chain services, smart liquidity management solutions, and treasury management solutions, in addition to virtual accounts, real-time reports and smart cash-manage”ent dashboards.”
“At Boubyan, we continue working in line with a crystal-clear strategic vision that places the customer at the top of our priorities, while focusing on ongoing innovation and offering unique banking solutions that cater for the expectations of various segments of customers. We believe that our commitment to the enhancement of our services and diversification of our solutions, side by side with our investment in modern technology and building effective partnerships, will enable us to achieve further sustainable growth and reinforce our status as banking leaders in the years to com”.”, Al-Majed concluded.
Highlights
1st Highlight
Boubyan progressed significantly towards adopting AI technology by launching its AI-Driven Transformation Program, aiming at building a more competent and responsive operational model.
This direction was boosted by inking an MOU with Microsoft, the global tech giant, which is one of the AI leaders worldwide, in a step that reflects Boubyan ’ank’s leadership in employing AI in pushing innovation and making a leap in th’ bank’s operations.
2nd Highlight
Ever since the beginning of this year, Boubyan Bank was recognized with many prestigious awards from global institutions. This included the “Best Islamic Bank in Kuwa”t” Award from MEED, the internationally renowned publication, which the bank has received recently in a clear demonstration of the continued leadership of the bank and excellence in the Islamic banking industry, domestically and regionally.
3rd Highlight
Boubyan continued its progress in prestigious international rankings, as it maintained its place as the 3rd strongest banking franchise in Kuwait, while being ranked among the top 25 Arab banks as per Brand Fin’nce’s ranking. The bank ranked third domestically in Forbes Middle East Top 100 Listed Companies and in MEED’s 2025 List for ME’A’s Largest 100 Companies in terms of market capitalization.
4th Highlight
The bank continues to undertake its community role as an integral part of its overall vision for sustained growth and CSR. This is done through various initiatives focusing on empowering the youth, supporting entrepreneurship, and reinforcing financial awareness, in addition to other vital areas such as education, healthcare, and empowering students and graduates in order for the bank to stay closer to all segments of the Kuwaiti society and to effect the necessary positive change.
5th Highlight
Boubyan Bank is keen on developing its human resources and enhancing their skills, since they are the key pillar for sustained growth and competitiveness. The bank offers advanced training programs and enters into partnerships with prestigious educational institutions, thus contributing to the preparation of a new generation of qualified future-ready leaders.
Moreover, the bank offers flexible and motivating work environment, which helps staff strike a work-life balance, while embracing diversity and inclusion, out of the bank's firm belief in human capital being the most important investment in its journey towards perfection and sustainability.
