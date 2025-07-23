403
UN Expresses Regret Over US Exiting UNESCO
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Secretary-General of the United Nations voiced sorrow regarding the United States' announcement to step away from the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
Speaking on behalf of Antonio Guterres, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric urged countries to stay involved if they aim to influence reforms within the agency.
He conveyed the Secretary-General’s “deep regret” about the US’s decision, which is set to take effect on December 31, 2026.
The United States revealed its withdrawal earlier the same day, attributing its choice to UNESCO’s inclusion of Palestine as a member nation and to previous disputes with the Trump administration’s “America First” diplomatic approach.
"The Secretary-General also deeply regrets this withdrawal, in light of the major role the US has played in UNESCO since its founding," Dujarric noted, highlighting Washington’s historical significance in the organization's development.
Responding to remarks from Israeli Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who accused the UN of politicizing its technical agencies and “singling out Israel,” Dujarric defended both the institution and its leadership.
He clarified that UN officials should not be blamed for comments made by national delegates or for decisions approved by member nations.
"Let's be clear, UN secretariat personnel or the heads of agencies cannot be held responsible for the statements that delegations make within the various legislative bodies of this organization, nor should they be held responsible for the resolutions that member states pass," he stated firmly.
He also underlined UNESCO’s leading efforts to address antisemitism globally. While acknowledging that some nations harbor dissatisfaction with how UN bodies function, Dujarric concluded with a message encouraging engagement: "I think our comment to every member state is participate if you want to change things."
