Illegal Underground Oil Pipeline Discovered Between Kazakhstan And Uzbekistan

2025-07-23 01:05:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to a Ukrinform correspondent, this was reported by the local publication Kun , citing the Financial Monitoring Agency of Kazakhstan.

“A cross-border criminal group has been caught operating a 450-meter underground tunnel to illegally transport fuel between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan,” the article says.

It is noted that the pipeline ran through the Kazakh region of Turkistan. Law enforcement officers established that the group, which included citizens of both countries, used the illegal fuel transportation route for two months.“The organized group constructed the tunnel and set up an elaborate network involving foreign financing, logistics, and transportation of petroleum products,” Kun claims.

The publication recalls that earlier this year, law enforcement agencies had already discovered a similar underground pipeline between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, through which A-95 fuel was illegally pumped.

Ukrinform reported that Russia plans to ban gasoline exports due to rising fuel prices.

Photo: video screenshot

