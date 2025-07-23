EU Motors Introduces Autonomous Balancing System, Doubling Production Capacity For UAV & Drone Motors

MENAFN - Pressat) Krakow-based manufacturer to reach 100,000 BLDC motors per month by September 2025 with first-in-Europe fully autonomous rotor balancing technology

Krakow, Poland – July 13, 2025 - EU Motors, a leading European manufacturer of high‐performance brushless DC (BLDC) motors for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones, today announced the successful integration of a fully autonomous rotor‐balancing machine into its semi‐automated production line at the company's Krakow headquarters.

The new system slashes balancing time from more than 2 minutes to under 15 seconds per motor, immediately boosting monthly output from 50 000 to 100 000 units - a milestone the company expects to achieve within the next 30 days.

“Balancing rotors is a delicate process that can easily take an operator over 2 minutes per motor, even with computerized stations,” said Michael Berger, CEO of EU Motors.“We are excited to be the world's first BLDC motor manufacturer outside China to utilize a fully autonomous balancing system capable of balancing a motor in under 15 seconds without any operator.”

End‐to‐end European manufacturing

All EU Motors products are designed, engineered, and manufactured entirely in Poland. The factory features six autonomous winding stations alongside automated magnet‐assembly, precision balancing, quality‐control, and test cells. Motors can be supplied with specialized coatings for waterproofing, salt‐water resistance, and extreme‐temperature protection, making them ideal for demanding commercial, industrial, and defense‐grade UAV applications.

EU Motors remains on track to achieve a fully autonomous production line by the end of 2025, reinforcing Europe's supply‐chain resilience for critical drone components.

About EU Motors

Founded in Krakow, EU Motors specializes in next‐generation electric propulsion solutions for the rapidly growing UAV and drone sectors. The company combines European engineering expertise with state‐of‐the‐art automation to deliver reliable, high‐efficiency BLDC motors at scale.

