India's Doctor-Population Ratio Improves To 1:811: Govt

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- India has significantly improved its doctor-population ratio, which now stands at approximately 1 doctor per 811 people, the Union Government informed Parliament on Tuesday. This improvement reflects the active availability of about 80% of both allopathic and AYUSH medical practitioners in the country.

Responding to a question raised by Biju Janata Dal MP Shubhashish Khuntia, the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare stated that there are currently 1,386,150 registered allopathic doctors across India. In addition, the Ministry of AYUSH has 751,768 registered practitioners. Assuming that 80% of these professionals are actively engaged in practice, the overall doctor-to-population ratio has been computed at 1:811.

The minister elaborated that to address the persistent shortage of medical professionals, the government has undertaken several critical initiatives. Among the most notable is the establishment of 131 new medical colleges under a centrally sponsored scheme aimed at upgrading district and referral hospitals.

“Out of 157 approved medical colleges, 131 are now operational,” he informed, adding that parallel efforts are underway to upgrade and strengthen existing state and central government medical colleges to increase the number of MBBS and postgraduate medical seats.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), the Centre has approved 75 projects for upgrading government medical colleges, which includes the construction of super specialty blocks. Of these, 71 projects have already been completed. Furthermore, 22 new AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) have been approved, out of which undergraduate courses have commenced in 19.

To help resolve the shortage of teaching faculty, the government has also implemented recognition of Diplomate of National Board (DNB) qualifications for faculty appointments. Moreover, the upper age limit for appointments, extensions, or re-employment of teachers, deans, principals, and directors in medical colleges has been increased to 70 years, the minister stated.

While acknowledging that the primary responsibility for filling vacancies and strengthening public health systems lies with state governments, the Centre said it is providing extensive support through the National Health Mission (NHM). This includes financial and technical assistance to states and union territories, enabling them to strengthen their health workforce. Many of these recruitments are made on a contractual basis, depending on the specific needs of the respective regions.

To encourage medical professionals to serve in rural and remote areas, various incentives are being provided under NHM. These include hard area allowances for specialist doctors, provision of residential quarters, and honorariums for gynecologists, pediatricians, anesthetists, and doctors trained in emergency obstetric care, to ensure the availability of specialists for procedures such as Cesarean sections.

Additionally, the minister said incentives are extended to staff involved in antenatal and reproductive health programs, along with non-monetary benefits like preferential admission to postgraduate courses for those working in challenging areas and improved rural housing facilities.

“The NHM supports multi-skilling and continuous skill upgradation of healthcare professionals to address the shortage of specialists and improve health outcomes across the country,” the reply further stated.