Tanushree Dutta Alleges Daily Harassment At Home In A Tearful Video: 'I Am Not Well... Please Help Me'

In another clip, loud banging noises can be heard, which she says occur daily. Dutta also opened up about suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome due to years of stress and plans to file a formal police complaint soon.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.