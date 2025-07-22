Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tanushree Dutta Alleges Daily Harassment At Home In A Tearful Video: 'I Am Not Well... Please Help Me'

Tanushree Dutta Alleges Daily Harassment At Home In A Tearful Video: 'I Am Not Well... Please Help Me'


2025-07-22 09:00:49
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Actress Tanushree Dutta, a prominent voice in India's MeToo movement, has posted an emotional video on Instagram alleging ongoing harassment at her residence. In the video, she tearfully claimed the intimidation has persisted since 2018 and disclosed that she recently sought police help.

In another clip, loud banging noises can be heard, which she says occur daily. Dutta also opened up about suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome due to years of stress and plans to file a formal police complaint soon.

