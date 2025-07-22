Multiple Myeloma Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis CASI Pharmaceuticals, Carsgen Therapeutics, Cartesian Therapeutics

MENAFN - GetNews)



Multiple Myeloma Overview:

Multiple myeloma (MM) is a cancer characterized by the unchecked growth of abnormal plasma cells, which leads to the overproduction of monoclonal immunoglobulins. Without treatment, this condition can cause serious organ damage, commonly manifesting as high blood calcium levels, impaired kidney function, anemia, or bone pain due to lytic lesions.

The disease can present differently from person to person, with variations in symptoms, age at onset, and progression speed. While some individuals may not exhibit symptoms initially, others may experience severe health issues. The most frequently reported symptom is bone pain, especially in the lower back or ribs. Elevated calcium levels in the blood, known as hypercalcemia, can also be a significant sign of the disease.

"Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market.

Key Takeaways from the Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Multiple Myeloma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for Multiple Myeloma treatment.

In January 2025, Sanofi announced the results of its Phase III IRAKLIA trial evaluating Sarclisa (isatuximab) for multiple myeloma (MM). Conducted across 252 global sites, the trial involved 531 adult patients who had received at least one prior therapy, including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor. The trial met its co-primary endpoints when Sarclisa was administered subcutaneously via an on-body delivery system (OBDS) in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone (Pd).

In September 2025, Johnson & Johnson released findings from the Phase III CARTITUDE-4 trial, demonstrating that its cell therapy, CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel), significantly improved overall survival in multiple myeloma patients. The trial compared CARVYKTI to standard regimens such as pomalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (PVd) or daratumumab, pomalidomide, and dexamethasone (DPd) in patients previously treated with at least one therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor.

In August 2025, Swiss biopharmaceutical company Opna Bio initiated a Phase I trial for OPN-6602, an EP300/CBP bromodomain inhibitor for multiple myeloma. The first dose was administered at The START Center for Cancer Research in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with plans to enroll up to 130 participants with relapsed or refractory MM at multiple U.S. sites.

In April 2025, Bristol Myers Squibb and 2seventy bio announced the FDA's approval of Abecma® (idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel) for adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after at least two prior therapies. These must include an immunomodulatory agent (IMiD), a proteasome inhibitor (PI), and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. Based on the KarMMa-3 trial, this expanded approval allows earlier use for triple-class exposed patients. Abecma is administered as a single infusion, with a recommended dose range of 300 to 510 x 106 CAR-positive T cells.

Key Multiple Myeloma companies such as CASI Pharmaceuticals, Carsgen Therapeutics, Cartesian Therapeutics, Gracell Biotechnology Shanghai Co., Ltd., Sorrento Therapeutics, TeneoOne, Karyopharma Therapeutics, Arcellx, Poseida Therapeutics, Ichnos Sciences, Nerviano Medical Sciences, Bristol Myers Squib, Ascentage Pharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd., CRISPR Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, IGM Biosciences, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Innovent Biologics, Keymed Biociences, Starton Therapeutics, Takeda, Fate Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, Jiangsu Chia Tai Fenghai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceutical, Nanjing IASO Biotechnology Co., Ltd., GPCR Therapeutics, Chimerix, and others are evaluating new drugs for Multiple Myeloma to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Multiple Myeloma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Zevorcabtagene Autoleucel, Descartes 08, GC012F, CID-103, STI-1492, and others.

Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Multiple Myeloma Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Multiple Myeloma treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Multiple Myeloma market.

Multiple Myeloma Emerging Drugs



Zevorcabtagene Autoleucel: Carsgen Therapeutics

Descartes 08: Cartesian Therapeutics

GC012F: Gracell Biotechnology Shanghai Co., Ltd.

CID-103: CASI Pharmaceuticals STI-1492: Sorrento Therapeutics

Multiple Myeloma Companies

Approximately 75 prominent companies are currently engaged in developing treatments for multiple myeloma. Of these, Carsgen Therapeutics has the most advanced drug candidate, which has reached the Registered stage.

DelveInsight's report covers around 80+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Multiple Myeloma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Multiple Myeloma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Multiple Myeloma Assessment by Product Type

. Multiple Myeloma By Stage

. Multiple Myeloma Assessment by Route of Administration

. Multiple Myeloma Assessment by Molecule Type

