Board Of Fire Commissioners, Fire District 3, Township Of Old Bridge Announces New Recruitment Drive

Fire District 3 is launching a community-focused recruitment campaign to welcome new team members into its firefighting family. As calls for service continue to rise, the district is inviting motivated individuals to explore rewarding roles that protect lives, property, and the vibrant neighborhoods of Old Bridge.

July 22, 2025 - Old Bridge Township, NJ - Fire District 3 takes pride in a legacy of service that dates back decades. By expanding its roster with dedicated recruits, the district ensures responsive coverage and strengthens bonds between fire crews and residents. Prospective candidates will find opportunities that suit a range of commitments and experience levels.

Embracing Full-Time Commitment

For those ready to make firefighting a career, the district highlights opportunities under Firefighter Jobs in Old Bridge . Full-time positions offer comprehensive training, hands-on experience at emergency scenes, and collaboration with seasoned professionals. From engine companies to rescue squads, recruits will engage in daily drills, community safety education, and life-saving interventions.

Flexible Roles for Active Community Members

Recognizing that many individuals balance multiple responsibilities, Fire District 3 is also showcasing Part-Time Firefighter Jobs in Old Bridge . These roles offer the opportunity to serve on rotating shifts, respond to emergencies alongside full-time crews, and develop firefighting skills without a full-time commitment. Part‐time firefighters contribute to station readiness, equipment maintenance, and public outreach.

Pathways for First‐Time Applicants

Entry into the firefighting profession can begin with the district's Entry Level Firefighter Jobs Old Bridge program. No prior emergency response background is required. Candidates receive instruction in fire behavior, hazardous materials awareness, and basic rescue techniques. Mentorship from veteran firefighters helps recruits gain confidence and competence from the very beginning.

A Community‐Driven Approach

Every member of Fire District 3 shares a common goal: safeguarding Old Bridge Township with skill, compassion, and neighborly care. Recruitment events will include station tours, Q&A sessions, and demonstrations of real-life scenarios. Attendees can meet the crews, inspect the apparatus, and learn about the tight-knit family that makes up the district's workforce.

About the Board of Fire Commissioners, Fire District 3, Township of Old Bridge

The Board of Fire Commissioners of Fire District 3 oversees fire protection, emergency response, and prevention education for Old Bridge Township. Through prudent management and community collaboration, the district maintains modern equipment, continuous training, and public outreach programs that enhance local safety and resilience.