UN Security Council To Hold Monthly Session On Middle East, Palestine


2025-07-22 07:09:26
New York, July 22 (Petra) The United Nations Security Council will hold its monthly open debate on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, on Wednesday.
The session will be chaired by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, as Pakistan holds the rotating presidency of the Council for the month of July. Dozens of ambassadors are expected to take part in the meeting on behalf of their respective countries.

