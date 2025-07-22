Al-Azhar Urges Immediate Global Action To End Gaza Assault

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, July 22 (Petra) Al-Azhar Al-Sharif issued an urgent humanitarian appeal on Tuesday, calling on world leaders, international institutions, human rights organizations, and all people of conscience to act immediately to end the Israeli assault on Gaza and save its civilians from starvation and death.In a strongly worded statement, Al-Azhar said that the siege, systematic starvation, and direct targeting of civilians, shelters, and humanitarian aid convoys in Gaza constitute a "full-fledged genocide" and violate all divine laws and international conventions.The institution expressed deep sorrow over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the enclave, holding the international community and its institutions fully responsible for halting the aggression, ensuring the immediate entry of humanitarian and medical aid, opening border crossings for the treatment of the wounded, and putting an end to a war that threatens both regional and global security.