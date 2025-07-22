New York-Based Futurist Wins Dual Honors At The Speaker Awards 2025

Nikki Greenberg, a pioneering futurist and global authority on innovation in real estate, was named a Top 3 finalist in both the "Best AI & Technology Speaker" and "Best Thought Leadership Speaker" categories at the prestigious Speaker Awards 2025 in London.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in its fourth year, The Speaker Awards celebrate the talents of world-class speakers who know how to engage and inspire audiences - whether online or face-to-face. The awards spotlight professionals who work tirelessly to share their insights and stories, making a real impact around the globe.

This year's program received a record number of entries from over 20 countries, with nominees evaluated by an expert panel of speaker bookers, trainers, and media personalities. Judges assessed content, delivery, and overall bookability in a highly competitive selection process.

The winners were announced on Friday 11th July 2025 at a glittering ceremony at Kensington High St, London.

A first-time entrant to the awards, Nikki Greenberg was encouraged to participate after being repeatedly recognized for her trailblazing insights at high-profile conferences across five continents. As the CEO of Real Estate of the Future , founder of Women in PropTech, board member to PropTech Sweden and Bondi Innovation (Australia), former Head of Technology Strategy at QIC and former chair of the ULI Technology and Innovation Council in New York , - Greenberg is already a recognizable leading voice in global trends. Her keynotes explore topics including AI-driven transformation, the future of cities, and digital strategy .

"When my name was announced, I was stunned and incredibly honored," said Greenberg. "To be recognized in two such competitive categories - AI & Technology and Thought Leadership - feels deeply meaningful. I'm grateful to my peers, my clients, and my incredible global community for their support."

"The quality of applications this year was staggering and the judging process was tough, so we'd like to congratulate Nikki for this remarkable accomplishment. It is incredibly well-deserved," adds Elliot Kay , CEO and co-founder of The Speaker Awards and The Speaker Summit.

