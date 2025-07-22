Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results Of Operations For The Quarter And Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
| WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
|For The Three Months Ended June 30,
|For The Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(In Thousands, except per share amounts)
|Interest income:
|Loans
|$
|25,875
|$
|25,601
|$
|50,953
|$
|50,085
|Mortgage-related securities
|1,253
|1,125
|2,444
|2,223
|Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments
|1,557
|1,294
|3,043
|2,617
|Total interest income
|28,685
|28,020
|56,440
|54,925
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|10,967
|9,716
|22,299
|18,686
|Borrowings
|4,010
|7,625
|7,857
|14,423
|Total interest expense
|14,977
|17,341
|30,156
|33,109
|Net interest income
|13,708
|10,679
|26,284
|21,816
|Provision (credit) for credit losses
|(9
|)
|(225
|)
|(567
|)
|(158
|)
|Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses
|13,717
|10,904
|26,851
|21,974
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on loans and deposits
|413
|465
|1,006
|889
|Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
|1,014
|804
|1,495
|1,152
|Mortgage banking income
|22,559
|24,838
|38,287
|44,906
|Other
|343
|390
|638
|798
|Total noninterest income
|24,329
|26,497
|41,426
|47,745
|Noninterest expenses:
|Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits
|21,121
|21,762
|38,168
|41,638
|Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment
|1,753
|2,029
|3,682
|4,137
|Advertising
|746
|987
|1,469
|1,901
|Data processing
|1,313
|1,242
|2,525
|2,448
|Communications
|257
|240
|492
|466
|Professional fees
|500
|758
|2,236
|1,501
|Real estate owned
|(8
|)
|1
|(18
|)
|14
|Loan processing expense
|817
|861
|1,737
|1,907
|Other
|1,878
|2,379
|4,436
|3,797
|Total noninterest expenses
|28,377
|30,259
|54,727
|57,809
|Income before income taxes
|9,669
|7,142
|13,550
|11,910
|Income tax expense
|1,942
|1,430
|2,787
|3,160
|Net income
|$
|7,727
|$
|5,712
|$
|10,763
|$
|8,750
|Income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.47
|Diluted
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.47
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|17,989
|18,524
|18,127
|18,772
|Diluted
|18,004
|18,568
|18,143
|18,802
| WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|(In Thousands, except per share amounts)
|Cash
|$
|63,178
|$
|35,182
|Federal funds sold
|7,465
|4,302
|Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short-term investments
|280
|277
|Cash and cash equivalents
|70,923
|39,761
|Securities available for sale (at fair value)
|218,757
|208,549
|Loans held for sale (at fair value)
|161,826
|135,909
|Loans receivable
|1,664,273
|1,680,576
|Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - loans
|17,800
|18,247
|Loans receivable, net
|1,646,473
|1,662,329
|Office properties and equipment, net
|18,874
|19,389
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)
|20,349
|20,295
|Cash surrender value of life insurance
|76,287
|74,612
|Real estate owned, net
|85
|505
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|42,986
|48,259
|Total assets
|$
|2,256,560
|$
|2,209,608
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|$
|174,506
|$
|171,115
|Money market and savings deposits
|320,881
|283,243
|Time deposits
|889,320
|905,539
|Total deposits
|1,384,707
|1,359,897
|Borrowings
|465,726
|446,519
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes
|21,083
|5,630
|Other liabilities
|43,553
|58,427
|Total liabilities
|1,915,069
|1,870,473
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preferred stock
|-
|-
|Common stock
|188
|193
|Additional paid-in capital
|84,106
|91,214
|Retained earnings
|282,578
|277,196
|Unearned ESOP shares
|(10,089
|)
|(10,682
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
|(15,292
|)
|(18,786
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|341,491
|339,135
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,256,560
|$
|2,209,608
|Share Information
|Shares outstanding
|18,776
|19,343
|Book value per share
|$
|18.19
|$
|17.53
| WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|(Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts)
|Condensed Results of Operations:
|Net interest income
|$
|13,708
|$
|12,576
|$
|12,835
|$
|11,517
|$
|10,679
|Provision (credit) for credit losses
|(9
|)
|(558
|)
|367
|(377
|)
|(225
|)
|Total noninterest income
|24,329
|17,097
|19,005
|22,552
|26,497
|Total noninterest expense
|28,377
|26,350
|25,267
|28,560
|30,259
|Income before income taxes
|9,669
|3,881
|6,206
|5,886
|7,142
|Income tax expense
|1,942
|845
|996
|1,158
|1,430
|Net income
|$
|7,727
|$
|3,036
|$
|5,210
|$
|4,728
|$
|5,712
|Income per share – basic
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.31
|Income per share – diluted
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.31
|Dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|Performance Ratios (annualized):
|Return on average assets - QTD
|1.39
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.83
|%
|1.02
|%
|Return on average equity - QTD
|9.04
|%
|3.61
|%
|6.05
|%
|5.55
|%
|6.84
|%
|Net interest margin - QTD
|2.60
|%
|2.47
|%
|2.42
|%
|2.13
|%
|2.01
|%
|Return on average assets - YTD
|0.99
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.79
|%
|Return on average equity - YTD
|6.32
|%
|3.61
|%
|5.48
|%
|5.30
|%
|5.17
|%
|Net interest margin - YTD
|2.54
|%
|2.47
|%
|2.17
|%
|2.09
|%
|2.08
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Past due loans to total loans
|0.69
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.76
|%
|Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|0.49
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.33
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.37
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.25
|%
|Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable
|1.07
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.10
|%
| WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS
(Unaudited)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|Average balances
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans receivable and held for sale
|$
|1,812,065
|$
|1,768,617
|$
|1,819,574
|$
|1,870,627
|$
|1,859,608
|Mortgage related securities
|173,220
|170,947
|168,521
|170,221
|171,895
|Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments
|131,710
|123,004
|124,658
|115,270
|107,992
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,116,995
|2,062,568
|2,112,753
|2,156,118
|2,139,495
|Noninterest-earning assets
|105,382
|105,030
|100,627
|104,600
|104,019
|Total assets
|$
|2,222,377
|$
|2,167,598
|$
|2,213,380
|$
|2,260,718
|$
|2,243,514
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Demand accounts
|$
|89,548
|$
|87,393
|$
|92,247
|$
|89,334
|$
|91,300
|Money market, savings, and escrow accounts
|320,908
|300,686
|306,478
|304,116
|293,483
|Certificates of deposit - retail
|830,550
|818,612
|810,340
|786,228
|758,252
|Certificates of deposit - brokered
|72,533
|97,101
|59,254
|-
|-
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,313,539
|1,303,792
|1,268,319
|1,179,678
|1,143,035
|Borrowings
|437,784
|397,053
|464,964
|600,570
|622,771
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,751,323
|1,700,845
|1,733,283
|1,780,248
|1,765,806
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|85,665
|80,372
|87,889
|91,532
|93,637
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|42,669
|44,905
|49,645
|49,787
|48,315
|Total liabilities
|1,879,657
|1,826,122
|1,870,817
|1,921,567
|1,907,758
|Equity
|342,720
|341,476
|342,563
|339,151
|335,756
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|2,222,377
|$
|2,167,598
|$
|2,213,380
|$
|2,260,718
|$
|2,243,514
|Average Yield/Costs (annualized)
|Loans receivable and held for sale
|5.73
|%
|5.75
|%
|5.75
|%
|5.65
|%
|5.54
|%
|Mortgage related securities
|2.90
|%
|2.83
|%
|2.67
|%
|2.66
|%
|2.63
|%
|Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments
|4.74
|%
|4.90
|%
|4.85
|%
|5.05
|%
|4.82
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|5.43
|%
|5.46
|%
|5.46
|%
|5.39
|%
|5.27
|%
|Demand accounts
|0.11
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.11
|%
|Money market and savings accounts
|2.07
|%
|2.10
|%
|2.00
|%
|1.94
|%
|1.89
|%
|Certificates of deposit – retail
|4.11
|%
|4.33
|%
|4.53
|%
|4.54
|%
|4.41
|%
|Certificates of deposit - brokered
|4.35
|%
|4.18
|%
|4.18
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3.35
|%
|3.52
|%
|3.58
|%
|3.53
|%
|3.42
|%
|Borrowings
|3.67
|%
|3.93
|%
|4.11
|%
|4.77
|%
|4.92
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3.43
|%
|3.62
|%
|3.72
|%
|3.95
|%
|3.95
|%
| COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|Condensed Results of Operations:
|Net interest income
|$
|13,640
|$
|12,403
|$
|12,886
|$
|12,250
|$
|11,234
|Provision (credit) for credit losses
|(19
|)
|(518
|)
|331
|(302
|)
|(279
|)
|Total noninterest income
|1,686
|1,348
|1,595
|1,227
|1,491
|Noninterest expenses:
|Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits
|5,027
|5,212
|4,883
|5,326
|5,116
|Occupancy, office furniture and equipment
|920
|1,076
|825
|904
|983
|Advertising
|219
|171
|204
|311
|229
|Data processing
|806
|712
|691
|720
|687
|Communications
|99
|100
|89
|80
|72
|Professional fees
|196
|347
|196
|190
|177
|Real estate owned
|(8
|)
|(10
|)
|12
|-
|1
|Loan processing expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other
|466
|596
|563
|602
|672
|Total noninterest expense
|7,725
|8,204
|7,463
|8,133
|7,937
|Income before income taxes
|7,620
|6,065
|6,687
|5,646
|5,067
|Income tax expense
|1,400
|1,427
|1,399
|941
|718
|Net income
|$
|6,220
|$
|4,638
|$
|5,288
|$
|4,705
|$
|4,349
|Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP)
|50.40
|%
|59.66
|%
|51.54
|%
|60.35
|%
|62.37
|%
|Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP)
|54.78
|%
|59.66
|%
|59.58
|%
|62.58
|%
|63.77
|%
| MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|Condensed Results of Operations:
|Net interest loss
|$
|53
|$
|152
|$
|(92
|)
|$
|(760
|)
|$
|(552
|)
|Provision for credit losses
|10
|(40
|)
|36
|(75
|)
|54
|Total noninterest income
|22,643
|15,731
|17,455
|21,386
|25,081
|Noninterest expenses:
|Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits
|16,312
|12,054
|13,781
|15,930
|16,886
|Occupancy, office furniture and equipment
|833
|853
|754
|953
|1,046
|Advertising
|527
|552
|523
|615
|758
|Data processing
|507
|498
|542
|570
|549
|Communications
|158
|135
|135
|152
|168
|Professional fees
|303
|1,373
|917
|379
|569
|Real estate owned
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loan processing expense
|817
|920
|486
|697
|861
|Other
|1,230
|1,751
|814
|1,261
|1,641
|Total noninterest expense
|20,687
|18,136
|17,952
|20,557
|22,478
|(Loss) income before income taxes (benefit) expense
|1,999
|(2,213
|)
|(625
|)
|144
|1,997
|Income tax (benefit) expense)
|531
|(588
|)
|(428
|)
|194
|684
|Net (loss) income
|$
|1,468
|$
|(1,625
|)
|$
|(197
|)
|$
|(50
|)
|$
|1,313
|Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP)
|91.15
|%
|114.18
|%
|103.39
|%
|99.67
|%
|91.64
|%
|Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP)
|100.63
|%
|114.18
|%
|97.74
|%
|96.23
|%
|94.62
|%
|Loan originations
|$
|588,838
|$
|387,729
|$
|470,650
|$
|558,729
|$
|634,109
|Purchase
|91.7
|%
|87.5
|%
|82.1
|%
|88.9
|%
|92.7
|%
|Refinance
|8.3
|%
|12.5
|%
|17.9
|%
|11.1
|%
|7.3
|%
|Gross margin on loans sold(1)
|3.84
|%
|3.98
|%
|3.74
|%
|3.83
|%
|3.93
|%
(1) Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations.
Contact: Mark R. Gerke
Chief Financial Officer
414-459-4012
...
