Morocco: Portugal Welcomes Atlantic Initiatives Launched By His Majesty (HM) The King In Favor Of Africa

Portugal, as an Atlantic country, welcomes the Atlantic Initiatives launched by His Majesty King Mohammed VI in favor of the African continent.

This position was expressed by the Portuguese Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Mr. Paulo Rangel, in a Joint Statement signed following his meeting on Tuesday in Lisbon with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita.

In this Joint Statement, Portugal, as an Atlantic country, thus welcomed the Atlantic Initiatives launched by His Majesty King Mohammed VI in support of the African continent, notably the Initiative of the Atlantic African States Process, the Royal International Initiative to facilitate access of Sahel countries to the Atlantic Ocean, and the Nigeria-Morocco Atlantic African Gas Pipeline Project.

Rangel also praised the role of the Kingdom of Morocco as a driver of development and a provider of stability in the region and across Africa. In this regard, he commended the reforms undertaken by the Kingdom under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

The Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Portugal emphasized their positive and constructive roles in maintaining stability, security, and peace in their respective regions. They also reaffirmed their commitment to these principles, as well as to the peaceful resolution of conflicts and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of States, the Joint statement adds.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, paid an official visit to Portugal at the invitation of the Portuguese Minister of State and Foreign Affairs, Mr. Paulo Rangel.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.