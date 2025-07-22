403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Totvs Closes R$3.05 Billion Deal For Linx, Reshaping Brazilian Retail Tech
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Totvs, Brazil's largest business software provider, has agreed to buy Linx, the country's top retail software company, from StoneCo for R$3.05 billion ($540 million).
This deal, signed in July 2025, will give Totvs more control in Brazil's competitive retail technology market, but it still needs approval from government regulators and Totvs' shareholders before becoming final.
This acquisition marks a big change. In 2020, StoneCo paid R$6.7 billion for Linx after a heated bidding war with Totvs. Five years later, with market pressures and shifting strategies, Linx's price has dropped by more than half.
Linx earned R$1.14 billion in revenue in 2024, with almost all of that from long-term customer contracts. Its profits (measured by EBITDA) grew to R$239 million-up 12% from 2023. These numbers highlight why Linx remains so important to Brazil's retail sector.
Its software keeps stores running smoothly and supports everything from payments to inventory and customer data. StoneCo chose to sell Linx to sharpen its focus on payment services, aiming to use the cash to strengthen its core business.
For Totvs , acquiring Linx means a bigger slice of the booming digital transformation in Brazil, where local companies need advanced, homegrown solutions to manage complex daily operations.
This move comes as Brazilian retailers push hard to upgrade their technology and stay ahead in a competitive market. Totvs says that integrating Linx will strengthen its leadership and help shops run better as more retail goes digital.
Regulators must still review the deal. If it closes as planned, Totvs will set the pace for how Brazilian shops use software-making daily retail business more efficient and tightly connected to local needs.
This deal, signed in July 2025, will give Totvs more control in Brazil's competitive retail technology market, but it still needs approval from government regulators and Totvs' shareholders before becoming final.
This acquisition marks a big change. In 2020, StoneCo paid R$6.7 billion for Linx after a heated bidding war with Totvs. Five years later, with market pressures and shifting strategies, Linx's price has dropped by more than half.
Linx earned R$1.14 billion in revenue in 2024, with almost all of that from long-term customer contracts. Its profits (measured by EBITDA) grew to R$239 million-up 12% from 2023. These numbers highlight why Linx remains so important to Brazil's retail sector.
Its software keeps stores running smoothly and supports everything from payments to inventory and customer data. StoneCo chose to sell Linx to sharpen its focus on payment services, aiming to use the cash to strengthen its core business.
For Totvs , acquiring Linx means a bigger slice of the booming digital transformation in Brazil, where local companies need advanced, homegrown solutions to manage complex daily operations.
This move comes as Brazilian retailers push hard to upgrade their technology and stay ahead in a competitive market. Totvs says that integrating Linx will strengthen its leadership and help shops run better as more retail goes digital.
Regulators must still review the deal. If it closes as planned, Totvs will set the pace for how Brazilian shops use software-making daily retail business more efficient and tightly connected to local needs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment