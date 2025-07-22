Zenatech's Zenadrone Subsidiary Applies For Green UAS Certification For IQ Square Drone To Sell To US Defense And Government

Vancouver, British Columbia, (July 22, 2025) - ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces that its subsidiary ZenaDrone has submitted the IQ Square drone for Green UAS (Uncrewed Aircraft System) certification, allowing it to be added to the pre-approved procurement list for US Department of Defense (DoD) and government buyers. The compact and rugged ZenaDrone IQ Square drone is designed for line-of-sight applications including infrastructure inspections, terrain mapping, surveillance, and reconnaissance in high-risk environments.

“ZenaDrone's IQ Square Green UAS submission marks a critical milestone in our commitment to national security and defense readiness,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.“This is not just about compliance-it's about positioning our company to meet the highest standards for US government and DoD use. Green UAS is our on-ramp to achieving Blue UAS certification which will open more doors to broader federal adoption and deployment in mission-critical operations.

“Recent policy directives from the White House, the Secretary of Defense, and Congress are creating real momentum-prioritizing US-made and secure NDAA-compliant systems like ours, while unlocking funding and accelerating procurement. The message is clear: the future of drones is American, and we are ready.” Dr. Passley added.

Green UAS certification is a compliance and cybersecurity framework developed by AUVSI, the leading trade association for the uncrewed systems industry, in collaboration with the US DoD. It ensures that drones are free of components from foreign adversaries and meet rigorous standards for cybersecurity, data protection, and supply chain integrity. Green UAS certification will be streamlined for faster approvals under recent Executive Orders-paving the way for better alignment with Blue UAS certification benefiting drone makers getting products to market.

Drones like the IQ Square offer critical advantages in military and government applications: real-time surveillance, infrastructure monitoring, and remote mission planning in hazardous environments. Advanced imaging tools such as LiDAR and thermal sensors enable early detection of structural vulnerabilities and security threats, while rapid mapping and ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) functions support logistics and operational command.

The ZenaDrone IQ Square is an advanced AI-powered drone designed for land surveys and various types of inspections and reconnaissance missions in defense applications. The drone has a 40 x 40” and 50”x50” VTOL (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) frame with autonomous charging capabilities and delivers 20-25 minutes of flight time. It is equipped to use AI-driven cameras and sensors for mission-ready performance across defense and tactical applications.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a business technology solution provider specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in agriculture, defense, logistics and land survey sectors, ZenaTech's portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, precision, and cost savings. The Company operates through offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing its DaaS business and network in the US.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, process automation and defense applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the IQ Square is an outdoor drone designed for land survey and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.

Safe Harbor

