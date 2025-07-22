Fresno Unified Partners With Zum To Modernize Student Transportation

For the 2026-27 school year, Zum will begin providing transportation services for all special education routes, including Zum's technology platform. Zum will provide higher wages and expanded benefits for drivers; a new fleet of buses with advanced equipment, including air conditioning; and continuous training and support for drivers and staff.

"Zum has a proven track record with recruiting and retaining high-quality drivers, implementing best-in-class equipment and technology and a commitment to safety and customer service," said Fresno Unified Superintendent Misty Her. "We are excited by this new partnership and share Zum's mission to ensure safe, reliable rides for every student in our district."

"Zum's partnership with Fresno Unified School District signals a growing national movement for modern, safe and equitable student transportation," said Ritu Narayan, founder and CEO at Zum. "Drivers are at the heart of our operation, and we take pride in having the best in the industry. We look forward to working with this outstanding school community."

Safe, reliable rides and industry-leading technology: Zum's end-to-end platform optimizes routes, reduces student ride times and facilitates transparent, data-driven decisions regarding student transportation. Through the Zum app, parents can receive real-time data and notifications about their child's school bus location and their child's pickup and drop-off status. School administrators will be able to access Zum's school portal and admin mobile app for real-time ride details, reporting and the ability to manage, monitor and optimize transportation.



Well-trained and certified drivers: Through SafeGuard, Zum's proprietary safety technology, driver training and certification program, all drivers not only meet and exceed all state and federal requirements but also are trained on and required to adhere to specific protocols while picking up or dropping off students and while driving. Zūm encourages all new and existing drivers to apply for the 2026-27 school year.

State-of-the-art buses and facilities: Students and drivers will experience state-of-the-art, air-conditioned buses as well as top-of-the-line equipment and technology designed to enhance their safety and comfort and make drivers' day-to-day jobs easier and more enjoyable.

About Zum: Zum is a modern transportation solution transforming school transportation, the largest mass transit system in the U.S. Today, the company provides turnkey modern transportation solutions to school districts in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Utah, and Virginia, and is expanding rapidly nationwide. Recognized globally for its innovative transportation and energy as a service platform, Zum has been featured among Fast Company's World Changing Ideas, CNBC Disruptor 50, CNBC Changemakers, World Economic Forum and Financial Times' Fastest Growing Companies. Learn more about Zum at .

