Kartik Aaryan Meets CM Of Rajasthan, Bhajanlal Sharma

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' in Nawalgarh, met Bhajanlal Sharma, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

The CM took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a picture from their meeting. In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a pink coloured shirt and a pair of white pants.

The CM wrote, "Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan paid a courtesy call at the Chief Minister's residence. @TheAaryanKartik".

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan and Jackie Shroff shared a candid moment with filmmaker Subhash Ghai during the shoot of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'.

Kartik had shared a string of photographs from the shoot diaries in Nawalgarh on his Instagram. One of the photos showed Kartik and Jackie doing a video call with the 'Taal' maker.

It must be noted that Ghai launched Jackie back in 1983 with the film 'Hero', prompting Kartik to give Jackie the title of the 'OG Hero of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'.

Additionally, during Kartik's initial days, Ghai worked with him in the movie 'Kaanchi-The Unbreakable' in 2014.

The post further showed Kartik indulging in some behind-the-scenes masti during the latest schedule of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'.

Earlier, Kartik introduced Jackie as the 'OG Hero' of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'.

Taking to his Instagram, Kartik posted a video where Jackie was seen showering flying kisses on the board of the film. The leading lady of the much-anticipated drama, Ananya Panday, also welcomed Jackie to the 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' family through a special social media post.