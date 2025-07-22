Iran Refuses To Abandon Uranium Enrichment After Israel-Iran War, Cites 'National Pride'
“It is stopped because, yes, damages are serious and severe. But obviously we cannot give up enrichment because it is an achievement of our own scientists,” Araghchi said.
“And now, more than that, it is a question of national pride.”Facilities can be rebuilt, Iran says
While acknowledging the extensive destruction of Iranian nuclear facilities from US and Israeli strikes , Araghchi emphasised Iran's continued capacity to pursue enrichment.
“The technology is there. The scientists are there. The people who have run these facilities are there,” he said.
“Buildings can be rebuilt. Facilities can be rebuilt. Machines can be replaced.”
When asked about Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium , Araghchi said he had“no detailed information” on whether it was destroyed in the attacks.
Araghchi firmly rejected any demand from the United States to curtail Iran's missile program or to halt its support for regional armed groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.
“They are fighting for a just cause, and we have always supported them,” he said.
“On our missiles... that is our most reliable means of defense. How can we disarm ourselves? Who can [Iran] accept anything like that? So, we will never disarm ourselves.”Open to indirect talks with US
While ruling out direct dialogue“for the time being,” Araghchi said Tehran remains open to talks with Washington. Prior to the recent war, the two sides had held five rounds of nuclear negotiations mediated by Oman, but failed to agree on limits to enrichment.
“If the goal is to make sure that Iran will never have nuclear weapons, that is achievable,” he said.
“But if the goal is to deprive Iran from its rights, including the right of enrichment, I think we have difficulty.”Iran blames US and Israel for escalation
The 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran in June began with Israeli airstrikes on June 13, prompting retaliation from Tehran and subsequent US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites . A ceasefire was reached in late June.
Despite the destruction, Araghchi claimed the conflict proved that military action cannot halt Iran's nuclear ambitions .
“I think the recent attack proved that there is no military option for our nuclear program.”Iran stands by NPT
Iran remains a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). The UN nuclear watchdog has said it has“no credible indication” of an active weapons program in Iran. Tehran insists its nuclear efforts are exclusively for civilian use.
Israel, widely believed to possess nuclear weapons, has said its goal is to prevent Iran from ever acquiring one.
