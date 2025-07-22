Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bitcoin Treasury Corporation (BTCT) Opens The Market


2025-07-22 03:09:52
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - Elliot Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, Bitcoin Treasury Corporation ("BTCT" or the "Company") (TSXV: BTCT), joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.


Cannot view this video? Visit:

BTCT is a Canadian-based company building shareholder value in Bitcoin, listing on the TSX Venture Exchange following its amalgamation between 2680083 Alberta Ltd. and Bitcoin Treasury Corporation (pre-amalgamated entity). The Company's core strategy is to build shareholder value through the strategic accumulation and active deployment of Bitcoin, while growing Bitcoin per Share (BPS). Recognizing Bitcoin's finite supply and long-term potential, the Company intends to maintain a robust treasury position while building a scalable platform for Bitcoin-based financial services.

To learn more visit .

MENAFN22072025004218003983ID1109833786

