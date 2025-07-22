Frontline Sees 75 Battles Since Morning, Fiercest Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its 16:00 update on July 22, according to Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the day, 75 combat engagements have occurred on the front," the report reads.

According to the General Staff, Russian forces launched artillery shelling at the settlements of Kliusy in Chernihiv region, Bratenytsia, Prohres, Myropilske, Ukrainske, and Popivka in Sumy region. The villages of Yastrubyne and Hrafske in Sumy region were also hit by airstrikes.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks; one battle is ongoing. The enemy also carried out seven airstrikes using 14 guided bombs and launched 148 shelling attacks, one involving a multiple launch rocket system.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , fighting continues near the village of Zapadne.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russian forces made two attempts to advance toward Ukrainian positions near Holubivka and Stepova Novoselivka. Both attacks were repelled; one battle is ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled nine assaults near Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Myrne, and Yampolivka. Three battles are still underway.

In the Toretsk sector , Russian troops launched seven assaults near Dyliivka, Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces attempted to break through 40 times near Poltavka, Novotoretske, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Udachne, Zelenyi Kut, Dachne, and Oleksiivka. Six battles are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the aggressor attacked twice near Voskresenka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , five enemy attempts to advance were unsuccessful.

No significant changes were reported on other fronts.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian forces continue a mobile defensive operation near the village of Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia sector, where the situation remains dynamic.