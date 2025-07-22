Independence Of Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bodies Under Threat, MP Urges President To Veto Law
“Let me remind you that independent anti-corruption institutions are something Ukraine pledged in the context of European integration, cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, and visa-free travel with the EU... This bill essentially eliminates the independence of both SAPO and NABU,” Radina said.
According to her, if the law is signed, NABU and SAPO will become“a fiction we'll continue to fund from the state budget,” as the anti-corruption bureau will no longer be able to conduct independent investigations.
Radina explained that under the law passed by Parliament, the Prosecutor General would be empowered to demand case files at any time, issue binding directives, transfer investigations to other prosecutors, and close cases at the request of the defense.
“Unfortunately, with the signing of this law, we will enter an era in which the independence of Ukraine's anti-corruption system will be a thing of the past,” she stressed.Read also: European Commission: Dismantling key guarantees of NABU 's independence serious step back
As Ukrinform reported, on July 22 the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law reducing the powers of NABU and SAPO.
Following the vote, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the President not to sign the law, stating that“two independent institutions - NABU and SAPO - are now effectively placed under full dependence.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment