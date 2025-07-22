Free IT Center Opens In Upper South Waziristan To Equip Youth With Digital Skills For Global Freelancing

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In a country where every second or third young person aspires to work abroad for a better future, a growing number of youth are now turning to digital skills to earn in dollars from within Pakistan. With freelancing, e-commerce, and tech-based work on the rise, millions are finding opportunities online. A recent survey estimates that by 2023, around 5 to 6 million Pakistanis have engaged with digital skills - a number that continues to rise rapidly.

In an effort to bring such opportunities to remote regions, a free IT center has been established in Sam, Upper South Waziristan, under the Waziristan Youth Forum with the support of MPA Asif Khan Mehsud, the district administration, and the Youth Office of South Waziristan.

The center aims to empower local youth through training in high-demand fields like e-commerce, digital marketing, social media management, and other digital skills. According to trainer Abdullah Burki, while the center lacks certain facilities, access to the internet through this initiative will help students connect with the wider world and access global markets.

Youth Officer Farooq Mehsud stated that in the first phase, they aim to train at least 500 boys from areas including Kaniguram, Makeen, Sararogha, and Sarwakai in IT skills, with a special focus on practical tools for income generation. Outstanding students will have their proposals forwarded to provincial authorities for potential grants or access to bank loans.

Though the program is open to both boys and girls, no girl has yet registered to participate. Organizers hope to increase inclusivity in future phases.

MPA Asif Khan Mehsud emphasized that the goal of these courses is not just to keep youth engaged, but also to equip them with valuable skills that lead to economic self-reliance and a prosperous life.

One of the enrolled students, Najeeb, expressed gratitude, stating,“We are thankful to everyone who made this possible. We didn't even have reliable internet here, let alone imagine learning such skills.” Other students echoed his sentiments, saying they never thought such free courses or online earning opportunities would reach their remote region. Now that they have acquired these skills, they feel confident in offering their services not just locally, but internationally as well.