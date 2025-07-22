PM Thanks Former JFDA For His Service

Amman, July 22 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan on Tuesday received Nizar Mhaidat, the former Director General of the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA), at the Prime Ministry.During the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the efforts and contributions made by Mhaidat during his tenure leading the institution.

