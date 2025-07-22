100 Ton Boat Travel Lift For Yacht And Boat Handling

MENAFN - GetNews) Boat gantry crane for boat lifting is used for shipyard, yacht club, and water entertainment center, and navy, mainly used for boat repair and maintenance work, whose rated capacity is 25~800t, full hydraulic drive, used flexible lifting belt to pull the boat bottom, multi-point lifting at the same time.

Boat gantry crane is a specialized piece of equipment used to lift, move, and launch yachts and boats with precision and ease. It is constructed with a strong frame and adjustable slings, are widely used in marinas, shipyards, and yacht maintenance facilities to enable dependable and efficient handling of a wide range of vessel sizes. It can carry boats in and out of the water, transport them inside a yard, and store them for extended periods of time.

Adjustable Lifting Slings: High-strength lifting slings can be adjusted to accommodate different boat shapes and sizes, allowing a safe lift without harming the hull.

Hydraulic and Motorized Wheels: The marine travel lift uses heavy-duty wheels driven by hydraulic motors, which can travel smoothly on various surfaces even when carrying large loads.

Precision Control System: Operators can accurately regulate the hoist's movement using a wireless or pendant control, allowing for careful positioning and reducing sway during transfer.

Customizable Frame Sizes: Marine travel lifts are available in different frame sizes and lifting capacities, from models that handle smaller vessels to larger lifts suitable for yachts and commercial boats.

Corrosion-Resistant Structure: Constructed with high-strength steel treated with corrosion-resistant coatings to withstand the marine environment, ensuring long-lasting durability and low maintenance.

Components

Main Frame: The main frame is the structural backbone of the travel lift, typically built from high-strength steel. It provides the necessary rigidity to support and transport heavy loads while withstanding the stresses of lifting and moving large vessels.

Lifting Slings (Belts): The lifting slings are robust, adjustable belts made of high-strength synthetic materials, designed to cradle the vessel securely during lifting. These slings are critical in distributing the weight of the boat evenly to prevent hull damage.

Hydraulic Lifting System: The hydraulic lifting system is responsible for raising and lowering the boat. This system operates with powerful hydraulic cylinders and motors, ensuring smooth and controlled lifting operations.

Wheels and Steering System: The large gantry crane is mounted on large, heavy-duty wheels, often equipped with a steering system that allows for easy movement and precise maneuvering of the vessel on land.

After cooperating with many yacht manufacturers and combining the accumulation of many technical data, SEVENCRANE combines the advantages of most of the products and improves the design. Through the long time experience in this industry and the integration of the supply chain, we have always been committed to provide our customers with a more reliable and excellent performance of the marine travel lift .





